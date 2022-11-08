5 Best 3Gp Converter Software Download for Offline/Online

Are you looking for the best 3Gp video converter software? If so, then you’ve come to the right place! Converting 3GP videos into other formats is easy today, as several free and paid programs are available. A 3GP Video converter is used to playback videos on 3G-supported mobile devices because it is easy to share and access. Windows Media Player, Apple iTunes, and iMovie do not accept 3GP media files. This post will share our picks for the 5 best 3Gp converters. We’ve covered whether you need an offline or online 3gp converter. So without further ado, let’s get started!

Part 1. Top 3 offline 3GP File Converters

3GP is a file format commonly used for storing video and audio files. It is a popular format for mobile phones and other portable devices. If you have some 3GP files that you want to convert to another format, there are a few different options that you can choose from.

If you’re looking for a video converter that can handle just about any video format, then HitPaw Video Converter is the tool for you.

Features

Supports more than 1000 video and audio formats

Convert HD and SD videos quickly and efficiently

90x faster conversion lists thanks to GPU acceleration

Convert 5000 videos or audio in batch at once

Enhances the quality of video with a built-in editor

How to Convert 3GP to MP4 with HitPaw Video Converter

Step 1: Install HitPaw Video Converter on Windows or Mac.

Step 2: Click “Add Files” in the Convert panel to import your 3GP files.

Step 3: Select the “Convert all to” button at the bottom of the program after adding the file. You can expand the format options window by clicking the inverted triangle icon on the right.

Using the pencil icon, you can select advanced settings and parameters. In addition, you can determine the quality and bit rate of the MP4 video converted from 3GP files.

Step 4: There is also the option of enabling or disabling hardware acceleration and lossless acceleration.

Step 5: Select an output folder for the MP4 file and click “Convert” or “Convert all.”

Step 6: Once the format conversion has finished, click on the Converted tab to preview and edit the converted video.

You won’t be confused about not knowing how to complete your conversion of 3GP to MP4 when you use HitPaw Video Converter. It will take a while for the 3GP video conversion to be completed.

2. VLC Media Player

Knowing that the VLC media player also enables you to convert media file formats without needing additional plugins will be a great relief. You can choose a VLC video player for free if you want to convert 3GP to MP4.

Features

VLC player is powerful and easy to operate.

This method can play all media formats and convert them into the desired format.

Compatible with Windows, Linux, Mac OS X, Unix, iOS, and Android.

You can rest assured that it will be safe whenever you play or download a YouTube video.

How to convert 3GP to MP4 using VLC Media Player

Here is how to get a free 3gp video converter online:

Step 1: Download and install VLC on your Mac or Windows computer.

Step 2: Click “Media” on the program’s main interface, select “Convert/Save” from the drop-down menu bar, or access the Convert Video Setter directly with the shortcut key Ctrl+R.

Step 3: Click “Convert/Save” and select where to save MP4 files.

Step 4: Select an MP4 video format from the Profile and convert.

3. FFmpeg

A robust media encoder, basic editing (trimming and concatenation), video scaling, video post-production effects, and standards compliance decoder, FFmpeg is also known for its reliable 3GP to MP4 conversion.

Features

Command-line conversion of media formats is much easier than with media applications.

You can convert videos in various formats using Windows, Mac, and Linux computers.

It provides essential editing services, sizing videos, and adhering to video standards (trimming and concatenation).

How to convert 3GP to MP4 with FFmpeg

Following the steps of converting the 3Gp file converter with FFmpeg:

Step 1: Unzip and install the FFmpeg source code on your computer.

Step 2: Select This PC -> Properties -> Advanced System Settings -> Environment Variables. Set the path to FFmpeg.exe on the system.

Step 3: Run FFmpeg after completing the configuration.

Step 4: Transcode the video by typing a simple command.

Part 2. Best 2 Online 3GP Services

If your computer does not have enough space, you can use the free online 3GP converter. You won’t have to download any programs using online video 3gp converters.

You can convert 3GP to MP4 online for free in two ways.

1. Zamzar

When you open the Zamzar 3gp movie converter, you will find the right 3GP to MP4 converter. If you are converting 1-5 files, Zamzar is the best choice. Zamzar is a free online converter that doesn’t require installation. Nevertheless, Zamzar limits file sizes and allow only two conversions per day.

Here are the steps for all free 3gp video converters:

Step 1: Select the 3GP file you wish to convert.

Step 2: Choose MP4 from the format drop-down menu.

Step 3: Click “Convert” to start the conversion and 3gp converter free download.

2. Online Video Converters

As Convertio uses high-quality algorithms to process videos, you won’t lose quality due to the conversion process. No one can access uploaded or converted video files since they are deleted instantly.

Online video downloader converter to 3gp steps:

Step 1: Choose or drag&drop 3GP video to convert it to MP4.

Step 2: Upload your video and begin converting it to MP4. Choose one of the 37 video formats supported.

Step 3: Click the gear icon to customize settings such as resolution, quality, aspect ratio, etc. Click the button “Convert” to process all the video files if necessary.

Step 4: You can download your converted and edited video to your PC.

Part3. FAQS of 3GP to MP4 Converter

How do MP4 and 3GP differ?

The MP4 format is better for streaming video on your desktop or portable media player. The MP4 format can support higher-resolution video than the 3GP format. However, if you use a 3G network phone, you should use the 3GP format exclusively.

Is there a free way to convert 3GP to MP4?

Hitpaw Video Converter can help you to convert 3GP to MP4. Just upload your video, select MP4 as the output format, and hit convert. You’ll have an MP4 video ready to download in no time. And if you need to make any adjustments, our video editing tools are available.

How do I open a 3GP file?

There are a few different ways that you can open a 3GP file. One way is to use a media player that supports the 3GP file format, such as VLC Media Player or QuickTime Player. Another way is to use an all-video to 3Gp converter free download converter tool to convert the 3GP file into a more common format, such as MP4, AVI, or WMV. If you convert the 3GP file, you can open it with a media player.

Conclusion

Using the methods we listed above, you can convert 3GP to MP4 according to your needs. The free plans are perfect for converting low quantities or small sizes without focusing on quality. For a user-friendly and efficient 3Gp video converter free download, try HitPaw Video Converter. You will be amazed at how quickly and easily it can convert 3GP to MP4.