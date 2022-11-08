Man speaks in 10 different accents and they are all hilarious!

To date, what’s the most number of accents you have heard one person speak? I don’t think it will be more than 1o, which this guy does, and frankly, it’s good and hilarious at the same time. The man speaks in 10 different accents when he is approached by a stranger and asked, “What do you do for a living? In 10 accents!”

The stranger starts with French, and the guy starts saying some things, of which I was only able to identify two words “ʼchef” and “croissants.”

Then he switches to Dutch and again says some things which made zero sense to me🤣.

But, yes, I was able to understand most of his Russian accent, which was next. He says something along the lines of working in a coal mine, black in the face.

Now comes German, which was also not a very hard accent to understand. The guy says that he is a professor at the university of “I can’t understand” what he said.

After this, we have the Southern accent where the guy has a very funny accent. He says, “Oh my god, I got myself a gun store…………..everything boy.”

The best one is yet to come though.

Next, the guy speaks in an Australian accent. He says, “Hey mate, Man, I don’t think I will do anything but serve and sh*t.”

I am trying my best to understand these accents, and it’s so funny.

Okay! Okay! the next one is the Valley girl. This was probably the funniest one till now. The guy says, “I am an actress, but on the side, I have only fans.”

Then comes a Spanish accent, and the guy murmurs words like “gardening”, “you know”, and “for the rich people.” I think we can stitch them together to make some sense.

This guy’s Italian accent was also something else and he goes like “pasta, cooking, spaghetti.”

Okay! Now comes the best one. Can you guess which one it is?

.

.

.

Yes, it is Indian.

He says, ” I used to be a doctor, but now I live here and work in a post office. Yes, mails keep coming it’s crazy, and I don’t understand why people don’t email.”

The constant nod he was doing when speaking with that accent made it even better.

You should definitely watch the video here:

