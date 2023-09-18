5 Best Baldur’s Gate 3 Mods

If you’re a fan of Baldur’s Gate 3, you’re in for a treat. Did you know that there are incredible Baldur’s Gate 3 Mods available that can take your gaming experience to a whole new level? Mods, short for modifications, are like little magical spells that can transform the way you play your favourite game. In this article, we’ll introduce you to five of the best Baldur’s Gate 3 mods that can make the game even more enjoyable, without needing a wizard’s expertise to install them.

AI Control Party While in Combat

The “AI Control Party While in Combat – Animal Archetype Edition” mod by Oilnarak01 seems to be on eof the most helpful BG3 mods. It provides a special spell that lets the AI take over the control of your party members during combat. While you’ll still need to keep an eye on their health and well-being, this mod allows you to focus more on your main character and the game’s combat system. It’s like having a trusty sidekick to lend a hand when things get tough.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Mod Fixer

Many of the finest Baldur’s Gate 3 mods were created during the game’s early access phase and may have stopped working correctly after the game’s full release. The “Full Release Mod Fixer” addresses this issue, enabling players to use older BG3 mods that might no longer be supported by their creators. With this mod, you can unlock the full potential of your favorite game-enhancing mods. Calling it one of the best mods isn’t an exaggeration; it’s more like an essential tool.

Highlight Everything

While you can highlight objects by holding down the left alt key, this feature doesn’t cover everything, which can be frustrating. Enter shalzuth’s “Highlight Everything” mod, a simple but incredibly helpful addition. This mod ensures that every interactable object is highlighted when you hold down the left alt key, not just a select few. This small change can make finding hard-to-spot items a breeze, making it one of the top Baldur’s Gate 3 Mods.

Fast XP

Grinding for XP in Baldur’s Gate 3 can be time-consuming, and that’s where the “Fast XP” mod from modder Malcroix comes in handy. The “Fast XP” mod does precisely what its name suggests, it lets you earn XP at a faster rate. You can either use it to quickly reach level 6 or reduce the XP requirements for leveling up, allowing you to reach the level cap in half the time. It’s the perfect solution for players who want to focus on the game’s exciting adventures rather than repetitive grinding.

Carry Weight Increased

Encumbrance, the concept of carrying capacity, can be a real buzzkill for players who love collecting everything they find. Mharius’ “Carry Weight Increased” mod is a dream come true for those who want to carry more loot and treasures. With this mod, you can increase your carry weight limit as much as you desire, allowing you to hoard all the valuable items without worrying about being overburdened. This is one of those Baldur’s Gate 3 Mods essential for treasure hunters who believe that more is always better.