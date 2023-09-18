How To Beat Level 65 on Run 3

Run 3 has captured the hearts of many gamers with its thrilling platforming action, especially level 65, which has left numerous players scratching their heads. But fear not, because we’re here to guide you through this challenging level with simple and effective strategies. Whether you’re playing as the default Runner or experimenting with other characters, we’ve got you covered.

The Basics of Beating Level 65 in Run 3

Before we dive into the strategies, let’s get familiar with the terrain of level 65. This level is known for its tricky sections with red tiles, which signify crumbling tiles. You’ll encounter plenty of small platforms made of these crumbling tiles. Your goal is to jump on and off them quickly, one after the other. The key to success here is mastering the art of jumping – knowing when to use short jumps and when to opt for long jumps based on the proximity of the next platform.

Believe it or not, the default Runner can be your best friend in conquering level 65. Despite this level’s reputation for being a tough nut to crack, using small jumps with the Runner is a remarkably effective strategy. The default Runner is available to all players, making it accessible for everyone.

While the default Runner works wonders, you can experiment with other characters to spice up your gameplay. Characters like the Ice Skater or Skater can jump two tiles at once, with the exception of skipping just one crumbling tile. Although it’s generally recommended not to skip these tiles, you can still jump on them if necessary during your playthrough.

If you’re fortunate enough to have unlocked the Student character, you’ll discover that this level becomes a breeze. However, obtaining the Student character can be a considerable challenge due to its high price. If you’re up for the grind and want to invest in power cells, she’s worth considering.

The Lizard and Bunny characters can also help you jump multiple tiles at once, but precision is crucial here. These characters require precise timing to execute successful jumps, so practice is essential.

For those seeking an easy path to victory, the Child character is your go-to option. Tiles won’t crumble beneath the Child, and their ability to float makes transitioning from tile to tile a piece of cake. If simplicity is your goal, the Child character is the perfect choice.

One surefire way to tackle level 65, regardless of your chosen character, is to develop a solid strategy. Embrace the trial-and-error approach, and take the time to figure out the ideal route, jump lengths, and landing spots for each jump. A well-thought-out strategy should provide you with a clear plan for every move.

Reaching level 65 means you’ve arrived at the end of the Main Tunnel in Run 3. However, don’t expect to see a traditional level completion screen. Instead, you’ll find yourself in a void, and jumping into it initiates a cutscene. Congratulations, you’ve successfully conquered the Main Tunnel! But wait, there’s more! Run 3 offers numerous side tunnels and challenges beyond level 65, so the game continues even after this milestone.

Conclusion

Level 65 in Run 3 may be notorious for its crumbling tiles and challenging platforming, but with the right approach, it’s absolutely conquerable. Whether you stick with the trusty default Runner, explore other characters, or opt for the straightforward Child character, victory is within your reach. Remember, patience and practice are your allies in this fast-paced game where timing is everything. So, take a deep breath, jump strategically, and keep running through the thrilling world of Run 3. And don’t forget, there’s always more to explore in this captivating game!