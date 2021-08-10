5 Best iPhone Data Recovery Apps in 2021

Do you use your iPhone as a camera, notebook, a tool for work, studies, and entertainment? Now, an iPhone isn’t just a mobile phone to make calls and write messages. Most people use iPhones to store valuable information. “I have lost pictures with samples of important documents. What should I do?” Are you familiar with such a problem? Nobody is protected from sudden data loss, which can be a real catastrophe.

First of all, you shouldn’t start panicking. There are many effective ways on how to recover deleted videos from iPhone, photos, and other types of information. All of the apps below have been tested by experts. Each of the tools is reliable and user-friendly. Learn how iPhone data recovery takes place and choose the tool you like most.

1. Disk Drill

Disk Drill is known as an effective tool for data recovery on any gadget. It has a user-friendly interface and can be used by both beginners and experts. Disk Drill iPhone Recovery software can help you get back any type of files within minutes. The good news is that you can download it for free and recover up to 500MB. The process of data recovery is as easy as ABC.

You should launch the program and start searching for the files you want to recover. Disk Drill offers quick and deep scanning. The first type takes seconds. Start with it and use the deep one if the quick scanning hasn’t given the desired result. In most cases, it is enough to scan files quickly, preview the files that are available for recovery, and press the button “Recover” when you find the file you need.

The entire process is intuitive. You can use Disk Drill to restore data not only on your iPhone but also on Mac and Windows. This data recovery software is used by most businesses as it makes it possible to protect data from further loss thanks to the Recovery Vault feature. Disk Drill is one of the most effective tools for data recovery as it is based on smart algorithms and is always updated. You can use either a free version if you recover data rarely or the pro version that is a paid one. You won’t regret it if you get the paid option, as you can be sure that you’ll be able to recover files at any time, regardless of what device you use and how much the deleted files weigh.

2. iMobie Phone Rescue

Like the previous recovery tool, iMobie is a beginner-friendly software for data recovery. You will be able to restore files without any problems, even if you are using the tool for the first time. It has a simple and convenient design. As you can understand from the name, the tool is used for data recovery from Apple devices only.

You should take easy-to-follow steps to recover the files you’ve lost. The free version makes it possible to preview the files that can be restored successfully. Using this app, you can recover files from iCloud or iTunes backups quickly and effectively. You can buy a one-year license or use the lifetime license, which costs an affordable price.

3. FoneLab

It’s another app that can help you restore data on the iOS system. This iPhone data recovery software is easy to navigate. According to the users of FoneLab, it works flawlessly and provides good results. The cost is competitive. The app scans files quickly and makes it possible to preview them and select those you’d like to restore. Most users are satisfied with the work done.

4. iMyfone D-Back

This software is a good choice for iOS data recovery. It works fast and is very user-friendly. You don’t have to spend hours of time restoring deleted files. iMyfone D-Back will help you restore any type of data almost instantly. It has a nice interface design and makes it easy to recover files with minimum effort. You should follow simple instructions to get back the lost information. As for the price, the subscription for one month is a bit expensive, but if you choose a one-year payment plan, you’ll find the price reasonable.

Most app users like it for the fast data recovery from any iOS device. The software can recover data from iCloud and iTunes backup.

5. FonePaw

Do you need to restore files on your iPhone? Consider doing this with the help of FonePaw, a real expert in recovering data from iPhones. The recovery tool is very easy to use. You will enjoy the recovery process that takes minutes. Scan the files and find the one you need to restore. The program scans all pieces of information carefully and provides the desired result. However, you should pay attention to the fact that it scans not as fast as Disk Drill. That’s why if you are short of time, you need to keep in mind that FonePaw is an innovative recovery tool that does its work, but its con is that it isn’t the fastest recovery software.

Video Tutorial on How to Recover Deleted iPhone Data:



Final Thoughts

As you can see, there are many apps that can help you get back your valuable files on your iPhone. Сheck the full list of the best iPhone data recovery software that is worth your attention. How to choose the right one for you? There are certain criteria that may affect your choice. All apps are priced differently. It isn’t the last factor to consider. Moreover, some apps can be helpful in data recovery on iOS only. Some of the programs, like Disk Drill, can be used for different types of files and devices. If you are looking for a versatile helper in data recovery, you are recommended to pay attention to this top-rated recovery tool.

All of the above-listed data recovery tools are very user-friendly and easy to navigate. But Disk Drill is one of the leading tools in terms of simplicity and convenient design. If you aren’t an expert, pay attention to the effective apps that have a very simple interface with understandable steps to follow. The process of recovery takes some time. Some apps scan files almost instantly, while others need more time to process information and provide you with the list of files that are available for recovery. Do you need to restore files as quickly as possible? Then, consider using Disk Drill and iMobie Phone Rescue.