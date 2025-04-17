Want your Instagram Reels to perform better? Your Instagram Reels are worth more than ordinary edits. With smooth transitions, trending effects, and pro-level tools, your content will grab attention. We’ve shortlisted the top 5 Reels editing apps to help you craft viral-worthy videos.

This guide will help you select the best Reels editing app for your requirements. We’ll break down key features and compare popular choices. With a step-by-step tutorial, you will also become familiar with using our top pick – Filmora. By the end of this blog, you’ll discover your favorite Insta reel maker and know how to easily create amazing Reels.

Let’s first discuss the features essential for a reels editing app to enhance your Instagram Reels.

Part 1: Choosing the Best Instagram Reels Editor App

There are so many Reels editing apps out there, and deciding which one is best can get confusing. An ideal editor ought to be intuitive and possess the appropriate tools so that the videos appear professional.

These are some important factors to put into consideration while selecting a Reels editing app:

The app must possess a clean and intuitive interface .

Editing should be fast, simple, and easy, even for first-time users.

Insta reel maker apps should offer smooth transitions and innovative effects .

Today, AI is the largest trend in video editing apps. The higher the number of AI features in an app, the more powerful and flexible the app gets. Advanced AI tools in apps can assist creators better.

A library of music and sound effects is also necessary. Background music or sound effects added to videos make them more entertaining and interesting.

The app should receive frequent updates with new effects and features . These new features assist in making trendy and contemporary Reels.

Lastly, pricing and intended audience are also important. Check whether its pricing aligns with the features offered to its target users.

The correct app will make videos that receive more views and engagement.

Overview of 5 Top Reels Editing Apps

Now that you know what to search for in a Reels editing app, we’ve selected the top 5 apps that make editing easy and professional. Here is a brief overview of these apps.

No. Software Notable Feature Level of Expertise Required Pricing & Plans 1. Filmora AI-powered tools, smooth transitions Beginner to Intermediate Free trial, paid plans 2. Vimeo Professional-grade editing, cloud storage Intermediate to Advanced Free basic plan, premium plans 3. InShot Simple editing, text, stickers, and music Beginner Free with ads, premium version 4. KineMaster Multi-layer editing, advanced effects Intermediate Free with watermark, premium 5. Instagram’s Built-In Editor Quick and easy in-app editing Beginner Free

Part 2: Top 5 Instagram Reels Editing Apps

Now let’s get into details and learn more about our favorite reels maker apps.

Filmora is an all-around and easy-to-use video editor aimed at making creating Instagram Reels a breeze. It allows easy editing of videos. From swift edits to more advanced capabilities, Filmora has it all within one app without being too overwhelming.

Let’s first have a look at its distinctive features.

Key Features:

It offers AI-powered editing. You can enjoy using Auto subtitles, text-to-speech, and AI-generated music.

Pre-made templates are available for instant Reels creation.

You can apply motion, filters, creative visual styles, smooth transitions & effects.

Trim, merge, and rearrange video clips easily using drag and drop functionality.

It has a built-in music library. You can use free sounds and effects for captivating content.

They offer a speed control slider. Slow-motion or fast-motion edits are easy.

Aspect ratio presets are available. Instantly customize for Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Overlay videos, images, stickers, and text in a single frame using its multi-layer editing.

Pricing & Plans:

Free plan with basic tools.

Pro plans available for advanced effects, AI tools, and watermark-free exports.

How to Edit Instagram Reels with Filmora (Step-by-Step)

Follow the steps below to edit your favorite video and make it an Instagram reel using Filmora reel maker App.

Step 1. Download and Install the Filmora App from the Play Store.

Step 2. Open your video in Filmora.

Step 3. Apply Filter. You can also select your Favourite filter from many Filters available in its Store icon.

Step 4. Click on your video and tap Speed. Then select Curve, where you can select a speed curve for slow-motion and fast-motion video.

Step 5. You can also Customize the curve. Click Customize and adjust your video’s speed at different intervals.

Step 6. Add amazing Transitions from Filmora’s transition gallery.

Step 7. Add Effects according to your choice.

Step 8. You can use AI remover to remove any extra stuff from the background.

Step 9. Add dynamic Captions and stickers to your video.

Step 10. Apply your Favourite Music and Finalize your video.

That’s how effortless it is to use Filmora’s Instagram Reels Editor mobile App and make viral videos. Now, let’s review other Insta reel maker apps.

2. Vimeo

Vimeo is not only a video hosting site but also an effective video reel editor for content creators who desire high-end Reels. It’s great for influencers, companies, and professionals who require cloud storage, high-resolution exports, and effortless collaboration. Vimeo’s editing software is better for business creators than casual users.

Let’s have a look at its prominent features.

Key Features

Professional-grade editing tools, transitions, and effects.

You can utilize cloud storage. Edit and host videos online without using device space.

Collaborate and edit videos with team members.

They support custom branding. You can include logos, watermarks, and brand assets in videos.

They provide advanced analytics. You can monitor video performance for social media.

Pricing & Plans

Free plan – Simple video editing with limited storage space.

Plus & Pro plans – Increased cloud storage, advanced editing features, and full HD exports.

3. Inshot

InShot is a user-friendly mobile application ideal for easy and fast video editing. It has basic editing features with an easy-to-use interface, making it ideal for content creators who need a simple and basic Reels Maker video editor. The application is widely used due to its ease of integration with Instagram, where users can edit, crop, and enhance videos easily.

Key Features

Basic editing features – Trim, cut, and join videos easily.

Add adjustable text, stickers, and emojis.

Extensive library of background music and sound effects.

Control video speed with slow and fast-motion effects.

Use creative transitions, filters, effects, blur backgrounds, and more.

Pricing & Plans

Free plan – Restricted features with ads and watermark.

Premium plan – Unlocks advanced tools and removes ads and watermarks on export.

4. KineMaster

KineMaster is a professional-level mobile editing software that provides advanced video personalization. It’s renowned for its multi-layer editing feature, made for creatives who desire complete mastery over their Reels.

This reel editor can be overwhelming for new users. Moreover, it needs a powerful device for smooth operation.

Key Features

Multi-layer editing – Include multiple video, image, and audio layers.

Advanced effects like chroma-key (green screen), keyframe animations, and blending modes are available.

Offers multiple features for voiceovers & audio control.

Cinematic-style edits with smooth animations, transitions, and overlays.

High-resolution Instagram Reels support.

Pricing & Plans

Free plan – Watermark with limited tools.

Premium plan – Watermark removal and access to premium effects.

5. Instagram’s Built-In Editor

Instagram’s Built-in Reel editor is ideal for users who need to make and share Reels without the need for third-party apps. Although it lacks advanced editing tools, it provides a quick, easy method of video editing within the Instagram app.

Key Features

Ready-made transitions and filters for instant edits.

Integration of Instagram’s large music library.

Add captions, texts, sticker emojis, and effects with ease.

Control playback speed for slow-motion or fast-motion effects.

Edit and post Reels directly without exporting individually.

Pricing & Plans

Free to use – No subscription needed.

Bonus App:

Instagram is also working on a new video Editing App which is there for basic video editing. Its name is “Edits”.

Edits will be a more sophisticated version of its in-app Reel editor. Though the details are yet to be revealed, Edits is said to be offering creators more advanced video customization in an easy-to-use manner.

That is all our top selections if you want to make a viral instagram reel. Let’s recap and find out why Filmora is the best one.

Part 4: How Filmora Stands Out as the Best Insta Reel Maker

Filmora offers all the necessary tools to create attention-grabbing Instagram Reels with simplicity. Moreover, templates are a must in an Insta reel maker, and Filmora offers 1000+ templates for reels.

One another thing! Filmora is not only an Editor, but you can also make videos from scratch. Filmora is also a video maker. You can convert your images into videos with the help of AI. What else do you want?

Let’s have a quick comparison table and check if Filmora justifies its selection as the best reels maker app.

Feature Filmora Vimeo InShot KineMaster Instagram Editor AI Editing Tools ✅ ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ Built-in Music Library ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Multi-Layer Editing ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Transitions & Effects ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Limited No Watermark (Free Plan) ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅

It is evident from the comparison table that Filmora offers next-level video editing tools, including AI features with flexible functionality.

FAQs

Can I apply a Reels editing app on iOS as well?

Yes, most of the Reels editing apps we mentioned, Filmora, InShot, KineMaster, and Vimeo, are available on both Android and iOS platforms. But some of them might have slightly different features based on the operating system.

Can I utilize AI-generated content in Reels editing apps?

Yes, Filmora has AI-powered features like auto subtitles, music generated by AI, and removing background. They are in-app features, so you can create AI content and apply it in your video in the same location. It streamlines editing and makes it efficient.

How can I add popular music to my Reels from these apps?

Most apps, including Filmora, InShot, and KineMaster, have built-in music libraries. To utilize Instagram’s popular music, however, you need to upload the edited Reel to Instagram first and then include music in the Instagram app.

Conclusion

We compared the best Reels editing apps, such as Vimeo, InShot, KineMaster, and the built-in Instagram editor. Each has its perks, but Filmora leads with AI features, seamless transitions, and the latest templates. It simplifies editing for newbies and empowers experts. If you are looking for professional-grade Reels with minimal effort, Filmora is the way to go.

