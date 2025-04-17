Dreame Technology, a global leader in premium smart home appliances, today announced the launch of the Dreame Mova K10 Pro in India. The newest edition in Dreame’s Wet and Dry Vacuum category, Mova K10 Pro is an advanced cleaning solution designed to make home maintenance effortless and efficient. Starting today, Dreame Mova K10 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum will be available at Amazon India at a price of INR 19,999.

Manu Sharma, the Managing Director of Dreame India, said, “In India, wet cleaning is an essential part of household maintenance, whether it’s tackling everyday spills, stubborn stains, or traditional floor-washing routines. At Dreame Technology, we recognize this need and have designed the Mova K10 Pro to seamlessly handle both wet and dry messes with ease. Equipped with powerful suction, an intelligent twin scraper system, and advanced edge-to-edge cleaning, the Mova K10 Pro ensures deep, hassle-free cleaning suited for Indian homes. With this innovation, we are redefining home cleaning by offering a smarter, more efficient solution that keeps homes spotless with minimal effort.”

Powerful Vacuuming, Versatile Cleaning

Now go from crazy mess to zero mess as with Dream Mova K10Pro. The wet and dry vacuum boast powerful suction capabilities, featuring a motor that runs at 120,000 RPM and delivers up to 15,000Pa of suction power. This power is enhanced by the smart dirt detection technology, which intelligently adjusts power and suction based on the type of dirt encountered.

Specialized Features for Precision Cleaning

Mova K10 Pro comes with twin scraper system; the front scraper manages hair tangles and dirt, while the rear rubber scraper minimizes water residue on hard floors. When cleaning,the Mova K10 Pro doesn’t cut corners, it cleans them. The devices further specialize in a design that reaches up to 6mm into edges and corners.

Long Runtime and Large Capacity

Larger Tanks, Longer Battery Life, Fewer Interruptions. The Mova K10 Pro series features one of the larger clean water tanks of the industry, at 890 ml, which reduces the need for refills, making the cleaning process smoother and more continuous. The Mova K10 Pro comes with 7 x 2400mAh battery pack which allows extensive cleaning sessions without frequent recharges. When in auto mode, Mova K10 Pro cleans wet and dry messes for 30 min straight on surfaces of up to 200m² without interruption*.

Light but Cleans with Might & Self-Propelled Power Traction: Weighing in at just 3.8kg*, the Mova K10 Pro cleans with impressive performance, making it a breeze to move from downstairs to upstairs. Its powerful 540RPM* motor effortlessly tackles both wet and dry messes. With self-propelled power traction, the Mova K10 Pro darts through dirt with ease—pulling itself forward so you don’t have to. Plus, its flexible swivel design and ergonomic handle ensure smooth, effortless control every time.

Expressive Voice Prompts & Real Time Interactions

The Mova K10 Pro enables customers to further improve their cleaning experience through audible voice prompts that provide comprehensive guidance and necessary reminders during the whole cleaning session. The sleek LED display makes you aware of the current cleaning status, battery level and other important details.

After Sales Services and warranty

Dreame Mova K10 Pro comes with a 1 year warranty In case of any problems related to device setup or services, Dreame has introduced an after – sale helpline number for customers. This helpline is in operation from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Monday to Saturday and from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Sunday. Moreover, Dreame also offers comprehensive services through pick – up & drop and on – site repair options. This service is accessible in more than 165 cities.