5 Life Hacks to Automate Your Life

Just Believe, once you understand and feel the full taste of automation, you will begin to automate everything that is needed and not needed. The main thing is not to get carried away with this, otherwise, you will spend more time on automation than on tasks.

But where do you need to start? Let’s take a closer look at smartening up your life. There are several fundamental principles. If you follow them, you will be able to understand what automation is and how to apply it effectively. The most important principles for beginners are to follow trends, understand what you spend a lot of time on and pay attention to common things you want to simplify more.

Agree that when you do not worry about everyday affairs, you have more time and opportunity for creativity, effective solutions, and original ideas. Even simple actuators can help you to smarten up your windows, kitchen table, TV stand, shades, desk, and many other home elements and furniture pieces. Many interesting home automation ideas are possible to implement like DIY projects.

Benefits You Can Receive Due to Automation

The average person makes 35,000 decisions every day. And research shows that decision-making is tiring. It’s a bit ironic, but every step we take limits our ability to act in the future. It turns out that it is worth considering which of the daily decisions you need to spend your energy on, and which simply take it away.

Reducing the number of tasks we do daily is an example of automation. Automation is about improving activities and reducing your actions and therefore saving time and energy. It is also a kind of mechanism that clears the mind of unnecessary activities and allows you to spend the day on important things.

1. Lighting automation

Lighting automation involves the use of smart lighting, where you can set the lights to turn on, turn off, or act at specific times, whether you are at home or not. Let’s learn more about the possibilities you can obtain with the following lifehacks.

Auto Dimming and Brightening Lights: Lighting automation can automatically dim the lights in your home before going to bed, and also make them brighter at the right time. This works depending on how you programmed the system to work.

Turns off all lights: Turning off all lights is another lighting automation feature. You can use one command through the app installed on your phone to turn off all lights when you go to bed.

Sunrise: Lighting automation also works with sunrise. It simulates the rising of the sun and gradually increases the brightness of the morning light. This will help you not to wake up due to a loud alarm. This is also done through an application installed on your smartphone.

Entrance and driveway lights. You can also set the lights to automatically turn on at the entrance and on the roadway before entering. This works with geofencing. You don’t have to worry about how it’s done; these features come with your automation app installed on your phone. All you need is a few clicks on your smartphone to enable this feature.

2. Boost the Level of Your Security

Home automation works great with the security of your home. Here are a few ways home automation works.

Automatic door locks: Doors will automatically lock when you are not at home. And you can check the app to know if your doors are locked or not. You can also lock doors from anywhere.

Send alerts to the monitoring center: Notifies you when an intruder is in your home. This works using motion sensors – when triggered, the sensors send a signal to the control panel and then to the monitoring center.

3. Entertainment Automation

If you’ve never thought about entertainment automation, you might be missing out! Entertainment automation provides great benefits. Here are some ideas:

Music: With smart speakers, you can stream music to any room in the house. Needless to mention, you can also control your music from anywhere without running cables.

Turns off the TV before bed: With a smart hub, you can set all TVs in your home to turn them off before bed. It also helps to cut down on electricity bills.

4. Decreasing the humidity in the bathroom

Another aspect of convenient automation is reducing the humidity in the bathroom. Sometimes it can become humid in the bathroom and the fan turns on automatically until the humidity returns to normal. In order for the fan to turn on, you must automate its operation. You don’t have to worry about turning the fan on or off. It works automatically as programmed.

5. Energy-saving mode for windows

Automatically switches the thermostat to energy-saving mode when the windows are open for a couple of minutes – 15 minutes or more. This works with the help of window open-close sensors. You will also need a smart thermostat and a compatible hub. Set the window sensor to trigger and set the hub to wait about 15 minutes for the window to open. You should also set the hub to go into power-saving mode if the window is left open after 15 minutes. Don’t worry if the settings seem complicated, you can ask a specialist to do the installation and help you get to grips with the settings.