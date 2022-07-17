Email accounts of 11 Sebi officials hacked, FIR registered: Police

The Securities and Exchanges board of India proceeded towards the lawmen claiming that a few unrecognized individuals had reportedly hacked into the formal mail IDs of around eleven of its staff members and mailed 34 emails from those official IDs. The officers of the Securities and Exchanges board although confirmed that no delicate information was run off with.

The first issue was reported by an ISD head of department to the deputy head of IT Department od Securities and Exchanges board of India nerve center in Bandra-Kurla Complex back in the month of May.

The ISD head of department had a foreboding that his formal mail account was retrieved by some unrecognized individuals, and certain mails were emailed using it. After going through the calamity recuperation website of the Securities and Exchanges board of India, the deputy head of IT department learnt that the mail IDs of eleven executives were hacked.

A police officer involved in the case asserted that 34 mails were emailed in total to a number of accounts using these formal accounts of the executives.

The lawmen have a suspicion that the alleged hacker took advantage from the formal email accounts of the officers of Securities and Exchanges board of India to get hold of a few secretive data related with the individuals to whom the emails were sent.

The deputy head of the IT department claimed that the messages that were mailed had a link in it and the alleged hacker can possibly gain access to some delicate informations about the recipients once they open the link.

A number of alleviation steps were carried out with an immediate effect such as notifying CERT-IN, give a boost to the safety arrangement needed by the organization and many more, as confirmed by the officers of the Securities and Exchanges board of India.

The chief general manager of the Securities and Exchanges board of India asserted that this matter was not that big. CERT-IN is completely in form of a ring round. He further said that no delicate information of the executives of the board were stolen by the alleged hackers. Furthermore, the main reason behind this incident has been investigated and rooted.

A lawsuit under the section 419 of the Indian Penal Code, section 43A and 66C of IT law which penalizes a person for sidestepping by posing as a different person, reimbursement for being unsuccessful to secure information, and penalizing for misapplication respectively, has been filed at the lawmen headquarters of Bandra-Kurla Complex on July 15.