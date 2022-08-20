5 Must Have Features in Your Sales CRM App

CRM softwares, as early as their adoption is, are still quite famous. When companies started noticing the potential of CRM as a game-changing sales tool, they rushed to get one for their companies. Its features were the main attraction point, features such as accurate performance reports, secured data, 0 leakages of lead data, the amount of time-saving that could be done, and the personalized experience among others.

First of all, the question is, what is a Sales CRM app? Well, a Sales CRM app is a platform for connecting a company’s different departments, from marketing to sales to customer service, and sort outs their activities, metrics, and notes into one unified system. Also, every department has direct and easy access to real-time client data.

Now, there are some basic features that a CRM app should must have, they are:

Call tracking: Tracking of calls with their duration, along with the recording is an important feature. Because tracking allows companies to get an idea of who their customers are. It also helps the company to define its targets for future campaigns and repeat business. Recording of these calls is important so if at anytime a conflict arises between the customer and the sales rep, the recording can be used to solve issues. All of this can be done through a good CRM app that supports call tracking and call recording .

One-click Whatsapp: Nowadays, the formula is simple, fewer the clicks, higher the chances of closing the deal. So, instead of making the customer scroll through pages, and go from one site to another, you can directly send a message to the prospect on WhatsApp, this will increase the chances of a potential customer becoming a permanent customer. So, your CRM app should have this option.

Follow up: When you have got thousands of leads in your database, it is not possible to remember to follow up and this results in the loss of quality leads. So instead of losing out on leads, get a quality CRM app that gives you the ability to schedule reminders, so that you get reminded whenever you need to follow up on a lead.

Lead capture: Instead of going on multiple platforms like Facebook and Just Dial and collecting lead data, which comes with the risk of being inaccurate, what you can do is capture leads automatically in the CRM app through various sources, this not only reduces the time invested, it also gives more accurate data. So, do ensure that this feature is there in your sales CRM app.

Autodialer: Manually dialing into thousands of customers is not at all an efficient way of doing things, plus there is always the risk of wrong numbers. So, instead of wasting so much time and effort, what a company can do is set up a CRM app with an autodialer feature. This will automatically dial in the numbers the sales rep needs to dial and eliminate the practice of manual calling and calling wrong numbers. It is yet another feature that should be there in a quality CRM app.

To conclude, there are quite a few CRM apps in the market right now. So, before a company rushes the decision to get a CRM app, it should check those CRM apps for these must-have features. CRM’s adoption is early so it is easier as of now to get a quality CRM app.