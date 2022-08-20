Intel 14th Generation chipset to get support for Ray Tracing Technology

Intel next to next generation CPU which will be called Intel Meteor Lake Processors is said to make its way to launch in the year 2023. One of the bigger rumors which have been roaming around saying that this new Intel chipset will be coming with certain GPU improvements within the chipset by adding Ray Tracing Technology embedded to the chipset.

What is Ray Tracing Technology?

For the people who aren’t aware! Ray Tracing Technology is all about the rendering process which can be used up to light the entire rendered scene of a game. Although, this technology, for now, is only embedded to work upon certain high-level gaming PCs coming with the latest and great dedicated GPUs onboard. This increases the GPU output performance in a major aspect.

Ray Tracing Technology In Intel 14th Gen 2023 Chipsets

Although Ray Tracing Technology is only possible with dedicated graphics cards and now Intel is looking towards integrating such technology into its chipset which will be with its integrated graphic within the chipset.

Reports claim that Intel will be adding this Ray Tracing Technolgy to its already developed integrated graphic called the Intel XE Graphics that will bring more such advancement to its working on the GPU side.

Also, Wccftech claims that this will be the same as the current generation integrated graphics, but with a tiled architecture more like a system-on-a-chip, which may be superior to typical older single CPUs.

Alongside adding more improvements to its integrated GPU, Intel is also working towards adding more research and development to come up with the latest new graphics card which could be upscaling the graphics game.

The new graphic card by Intel will be more likely called the Intel ARC graphic card and will be making its way to desktops and laptops anywhere soon.

Intel Meteor Lake Chipset for 2023

Although, we still are waiting for this currently anticipated Intel Raptor Chipset which is expected to launch somewhere in October this year.

After, Intel Raptor Chipset we will get to see the Intel Meteor Lake chipset making its way to launch somewhere in late’s 2023.

And getting to the gaming perspective, this laptop will be capable enough to efficiently run AAA games like CyberPunk 2077 with modest settings. Although, there are no more updates revealed yet we will be coming up with more updates anytime soon. Until that, stay tuned with us on TechStory for more updates.