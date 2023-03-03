5 steps to get 10000 followers on Instagram in a month

Reaching 10,000 followers on Instagram is a real milestone for many content creators and brands. When an Instagram account reaches 10,000 followers, their engagement on Instagram automatically increases. It has been observed that when an account o Instagram has over 10,000 followers, they generate over 15 to 25 leads a month.

This means that having 10,000 Instagram followers is the first step a brand or content creator will need on their way to success. This simply shows that your account and you as a person, have the potential to make it big in the business of content creation.

It has been mentioned by many people that Instagram followers are a social currency, and it is true. Reaching 10,000 followers means that you will be qualified to get PR packages from indie brands, and if this growth is consistent then it will mean that you will be able to make it big in the industry you are in.

While having 10,000 followers is too little of people for you to quit your day job, it can become a point of boasting in your social circle or it can also mean you might have a future creating content online.

Find your voice and your niche

Many people get frustrated when it comes to posting online. Newbies have a spike in likes but at the same time, after a while, their reach and likes plateau. This can be discouraging for many content creators and brands.

But it also means that it is high time you switched up your content. You need to be on your toes when it comes to posting on Instagram since its algorithm changes constantly. Incorporate new ideas you see in your dream brand, and do not forget to credit them. Jump on trends, and who knows, your reel or post can be the next viral post.

Stay on your brand – do not deviate

The above point tells you to experiment. And experimenting is great! But experimenting TOO much is disruptive to the point that your target audience will keep on changing. Therefore, due to changes in the target audience, you will not be able to have a loyal following of people.

Establishing a brand is all about staying on brand – consistency in the nature, colors, and timing of the posts is important. In case you deviate from these three things even once, you will lose followers.

Be active and interact with your users

People want to see the face behind the brand. Rather than having a strict and stoic brand view, you must make your image very casual. “Casual” in this sense means approachable. People want to be able to approach brands if they have any questions.

Some accounts that seem to be approachable are Tinder and Netflix. On the other hand, you do not want to be so strict that you do not reply to your followers. Check your DMs and reply to comments to seem more like a human than a robot.

Never do “follow for following”

Okay imagine this – you have seen a new brand, and it seems that they have 9,000 followers. This brand seems on the verge of making it big, but they follow 9,500 people. It shows that this brand is just padding its follow count so you can use another method to boost Instagram engagement on your account.

It shows that their content does not have anything concrete to offer but they are just going about blindly with their business. If someone else sees this padding with your followers, you will be seen to be less credible or trustworthy.

While collaborations and partnerships are great, having a padded follow count is actually more harmful when compared to having a less number of followers.

Buy Instagram followers

Instagram’s growth organically is very hard. If all things fail, then one of the things you can do is get cheap IG followers that are real and interactive with your brand. Many companies offer bundles that combine likes, comments, and followers.

Once you have established your baselines, then it will be much easier to grow organically. But keep in mind to choose a company that is trustworthy and real. It is easy to get your head lost in the clouds about your brand or page when it comes to Instagram success. But the million-dollar question is how you will be able to get the followers.

It is been said that the first 10,000 followers are the hardest to get since no one knows who you are yet. And no matter what you do, it seems pointless. However, if you follow this list, you will reach your goal of 10,000 followers quickly.