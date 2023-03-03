Amazon Ring CEO Steps Aside for Former Microsoft, Meta Executive

The CEO of Amazon subsidiary— Ring, Jamie Siminoff, is set to step down from his role by the end of this month, the company announced on Wednesday.

On March 22, Siminoff will acquire the role of chief inventor and Elizabeth Hamren will succeed him as CEO. Most recently, Hamren served as COO of the chat app Discord, and has held executive roles at Microsoft’s Xbox division and Meta’s Oculus virtual reality unit.

Apart from the Ring, Hamren will also look after Amazon Key, the company’s in-home delivery service; shared network service Amazon Sidewalk; as well as Blink, another maker of home security cameras that Amazon took over in 2017.

In a blog post, Siminoff wrote, “Invention is my true passion. I am constantly looking at how we can adapt to deliver for our neighbors, which is what we’ve always called our customers. This is why I decided to shift my role to Chief Inventor and bring on a new CEO.”

The move comes five years after Amazon took over Ring in a $1 billion deal in 2018. The deal has been beneficial for Amazon to grow its presence in the smart home and home security categories.

Meanwhile, reports in the media have sparked controversy over Ring’s security protocols and the technology’s threats to consumer privacy.

In 2020, Ring said it laid off four employees for peeping into customer video feeds and violating customer privacy after reports from The Intercept and The Information found that Ring staffers in Ukraine were given unrestrained access to videos from Ring cameras around the world.