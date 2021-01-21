5 Tips For Ladies Planning A Kenyan Safari.

Watching the golden sunset in the wilds of Masai Mara Game Reserve, three women on a Kenyan safari take in the soft sun-kissed landscape of the savannah.

Wine glasses in hand, each member of the trio is lost in thought.

It is a comfortable silence, pregnant with musings of the incredible things they witnessed in the Kenyan jungle that day.

Not far from them, prides of lions, herds of elephants, and hordes of buffalos, wildebeests, zebras, and all manner of animals are retiring for the night.

But the adventure is not yet over. There is a lot of expectation as nocturnals are just starting to take over the arena.

Now, are you a group of Ladies planning a Kenyan safari but don’t know where to start?

Thanks to advances in technology, ease of travel, and enhanced safety, organizing ladies’ safaris is now as easy as pie.

What’s more, it is now commonplace for the adventurous ones to go on individual girl trips or for a group of women to go on a Kenyan safari.

If you are wondering what it takes for a successful single ladies safari, do not fret. In this article, we share all you need to know.

5 Tips for A Fabulous Girls’ Kenyan Safari.

Whether you are headed for the Kenyan jungle, the ice peaked Mount Kenya, or the serenity of the pristine Kenyan beaches, here are five tips to make your girls’ trip a great success:

FOOD

One of the most excellent bits about travel is the opportunity to try out new cuisine.

Kenya has various indigenous dishes to choose from, courtesy of the varied ethnic communities (42 in total) who call the country home.

To safely enjoy these dishes to a maximum, you should dine at fairly busy establishments, as this guarantees you that the meal is freshly made.

As for drinking water, most of the Kenyan towns have tap water that is safe to drink.

However, due to the differences in salinity (especially at the coast), we advise you to go for bottled mineral water, which is widely available and is reasonably priced.

For jungle enthusiasts keen on keeping things wild, you may opt for a reusable water bottle and water purification tablets.

These will come in handy when drinking from natural springs or boreholes or while in the jungle camping.

SAFETY

Kenya ranks as one of the safest destinations in Africa for women to travel.

Nonetheless, it never hurts to take necessary precautions when planning your trip or moving around the country.

For starters, avoid driving or walking unaccompanied in deserted areas at night, more so in the eastern border zones, where Kenya borders Somalia.

Thankfully, most of the tourist attractions are situated further from these hotspots, and with a few necessary precautions, you should be able to enjoy your safari.

It is also best to keep your money and valuables out of sight to avoid muggings, particularly in busy towns.

When dealing with money changers, opt for official bureaus instead of random individuals on the street. While the street money vendors may seem to have lucrative exchange rates, their deals may be laden with counterfeit cash.

If you are ladies planning a Kenyan safari and wish to have all the hustle taken out of your hands, you may also book your trip through a trusted and affordable tour company.

TRANSPORTATION

Kenya’s means of transport are an adventure unto themselves.

They are as varied as they are flamboyant and are something to write home about.

Depending on your preference, you may travel via public or private means.

Should you organize your vacation through a kenyan based tour operator, the company will cater to most of your transportation needs.

However, should you wish to go on an independent excursion, you have the option of traveling via public or private means.

There are premium taxis (Uber, Taxify, and bolt), buses/ shuttles, matatus (vans), motorbikes, and even bicycles!

A useful tip here is to always enquire about the fare before boarding and, if possible, always carry some loose change with you.

When traveling to unfamiliar routes, it is advisable to do so during the daytime, as this gives you ample time to find your way around. If your budget allows. We endorse booking an all-inclusive Kenya safari package.

HEALTH

Although the incidence of infectious diseases is relatively low, it is nonetheless advisable to take precautions.

Safeguards here include jabs and preventative medicine for particular illnesses.

The most recommended are routine vaccines for chickenpox, yellow fever, flu, diphtheria, and measles.

It is also advised that you take a malaria medicine dose before traveling in the tropics where there are malaria incidences.

Another hot tip is to carry with you some mosquito repellent ointment to avoid getting mosquito bites, which may cause malaria or dengue fever.

Other measures worth your considerations are meningitis and hepatitis vaccines, as well as covid-19 compliance measures.

However, as mentioned before, the incidence of infectious diseases is relatively low, and like most countries in Africa, Kenya has recorded a fairly low mortality rate on covid-19.

SOCIAL

As a girl on safari in Kenya, it is useful to know what to expect on the social scene. From the acceptable manner of dress to general social norms.

Depending on which area of the country you visit, the culture ranges from deeply conservative to liberal.

However, the good news is that wherever you go, Kenyans are a tolerant lot and do their best to accommodate their visitors.

But as the saying goes, it is easier to catch flies with honey than with vinegar. As such, knowledge of the acceptable norms will take you a long way with the locals.

Long dresses are often preferred for the ladies, especially outside cities and towns.

As for sexual rights, while some areas may be tolerant of public displays of affection and LGBTQ+ persons, it is worth remembering that there are also intolerant individuals. The moderation of such displays is vital.

All in all, it is unlikely that you will encounter outright violence.