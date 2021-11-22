5 Top Sites To Buy Discord Members Online

Discord is a popular messaging service that allows gamers to communicate with each other while playing online. These days, it is used as a place to form and build online communities.

If you’re seeking a technique to boost your brand or company by increasing the number of people in your Discord group, we’ve got some amazing suggestions for you! We’ll feature the top five sites for purchasing Discord members in this post.

1. HypeFreaks

The most popular provider of Discord members is HypeFreaks.com, which is currently the most popular marketplace for buying or selling Discord server participants. With an easy-to-navigate website that sells member packs for $14 and up, it’s a secure and reputable marketplace for obtaining or offering Discord server members.

They’ve been dubbed the quickest providers on the market, with delivery periods of 4-12 hours and frequently less than 48 hours; which is considerably quicker than other vendors that could take 24 hours to deliver purchases.

HypeFreaks is the only company that sells online members, making them an ideal choice for increasing the social proof of your Discord group.

2. Gramlike

Another fine option for a Discord member provider is Gramlike.com, which offers the greatest pricing on the market right now.

In addition, they offer 100% real-looking Discord members that are delivered and maintained by 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with customer care from actual people in case anything goes wrong with your purchase.

This site also accepts cryptocurrency, allowing you to leave Web 2.0 behind.

3. SocialChamps

Here’s another service to expand your Discord community. You may either sign up for 50 members or buy a maximum of 5,000 members for your server.

You’ll only have to pick a plan and then send the link to your server. You’ll just need to pay and that’s it. You’re ready to go on Discord.

They have a solid payment system in place. You won’t have to worry about your personal and financial data being stolen.

4. UpMembers

UpMembers is a company that offers instant delivery, quality members, and 24/7 customer support. Don’t miss out on their Discord bot feature which allows you to automate tasks such as giveaways and polls.

You can choose from 3 different options: 50, 100, or 200 members depending on the size of your server. This is perfect for those who want to gain real exposure and results for their promotional efforts.

5. Fiverr

Fiverr is a digital marketplace where you may purchase Discord members. You’ll find anything from logos to programming, graphic design, and even writing services – all of which might be useful if you’re looking for more than just Discord server members.

How Does One Buy Discord Members?

It is very simple to get Discord members. Go online and look for a trustworthy provider who sells Discord members, provide them a link to your server, and pay for them using a payment method such as PayPal or cryptocurrency.

After you’ve paid, the Discord members provider will use the link you supplied to add individuals to your server. It might take anywhere from 12 to 48 hours for people on Discord to be added to your server after you’ve finished the transaction.

How Much Do Discord Members Cost?

The cost of Discord server members varies from one provider to the next, with 100 people costing anywhere between $15 and $20 USD, while 500 users costing around $50. Of course, the more members you purchase, the less each one will cost.