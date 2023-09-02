5 Ways Artificial Intelligence Is Powering PR Agencies

Did you know that artificial intelligence can help public relations agencies to generate content, monitor communications, and identify potential problems that need to be addressed right away?

PR firms help their clients through brand awareness and reputation management services. But AI is a disruptive force transforming and empowering PR agencies to better do what they do. AI can automate routine tasks related to data entry, data collection, software testing, email responses, and more. It’s also available 24/7, provides constant productivity, and more.

But how, specifically, is AI impacting the PR industry? Keep reading to learn about five ways.

1. Finger on the Pulse of the Media Landscape

A PR company can spend a lot of time scouring the web to find out what’s trending in the industries it covers. But AI can facilitate data-driven media relations. Your PR firm can use AI tools to uncover trends and patterns in industries of interest. So, you can do the following:

Figure out what topics are being discussed the most

Learn about which parties are talking about these subjects

Determine how your clients can participate in these discussions

You can use this data to develop data-driven campaigns for your clients. AI will make it easier by automating the processes that help your PR agency meet customers’ needs.

Having to manually search for what’s trending will take too much time. AI will do the heavy lifting so your employees can better help clients achieve their goals of generating interest, building brands, attracting customers, and generating more revenue.

2. Contact Recommendations

Depending on what sectors your clients operate in, there’ll be certain journalists, reporters, and bloggers who target those sectors. You can easily find media members who need experts to interview using the right AI tools. It’ll make it easier for your staff members to help clients build their reputations as thought leaders at the forefront of their industries.

3. Predictive Analytics

A tech PR agency will understand how to use predictive analytics. But AI allows PR professionals to do this at a more granular level. With the right AI technology, PR firms can pinpoint the optimal time to publish a story, determine which content is most likely to go viral, and even identify which publications or broadcasters are most likely to cover the development. So predictive analytics can be a godsend that helps your PR firm better serve clients.

4. Crisis Management

Crisis management is one of the essential services PR firms offer their clients. It’s about your PR agency finding and resolving issues to minimize damage and repair reputational harm.

A digital PR firm can leverage the power of AI to assist with crisis management. Using AI tools, your PR firm can identify situations that must be tackled sooner rather than later to avoid an all-out problem. For instance, an AI-powered platform for crisis management can keep tabs on social media to pick up on issues that could grow into problems for your clients. The faster these issues are identified, the sooner you can devise and roll out a plan to put out the flames.

5. Sentiment Analysis

Another way AI is changing how PR firms do what they do for their clients is by helping with sentiment analysis. In other words, PR firms are using AI-powered solutions to assess the sentiments behind conversations taking place on the internet. It’s done by analyzing dialogues in content like articles, blog posts, and social media postings. By seeing how people feel about different types of content pertaining to your clients and their brands, as well as the industries they operate in, you can create more targeted PR campaigns and initiatives.

You must tap into technology when operating a PR firm in this digital era. AI is transforming how businesses in all industries do their work, so it makes sense to consider the benefits. There are PR agencies out there already leveraging AI’s power. It pays to explore how becoming an AI-focused tech PR agency can help set your business apart from competitors.