A Kotaku insider claims that the cutbacks were revealed on January 24. The majority “if not all” of the studio’s managers and creative directors are reportedly anticipated to preserve their positions; more details are expected to be verified the following week. Black Forest Games was established in 2012 and is based in Offenburg, Germany. The company’s website states that it employs more than 100 people. The firm laid off nearly 50% of its employees.

The German gaming company, best known for bringing back the Destroy All Humans series, is presently working on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin. With the loss of a “sizable portion” of its staff last week at Lost Boys Interactive, Black Forest Games is the most recent Embracer-owned firm to face layoffs. Almost 900 workers have been let go by the Embracer Group since its reorganization plan was revealed in July of last year.

In June of last year, Embracer announced that the company was going to be undergoing a reorganization program that included studio closures, employee layoffs, and the cancellation of some projects. Since then, it has closed firms including Volition, which developed Saints Row, Campfire Cabal, and Free Radical Design; some, like Gearbox, which made Borderlands, have been placed up for sale.

The firm let off almost 900 workers during its second fiscal quarter, which ended in September 2023. Studios including Fishlabs, Beamdog, Crystal Dynamics, and Zen Studios were among those affected. Layoffs were made by Embracer at Slipgate Ironworks, 3D Realms, and New World Interactive last month. This month, “a sizable portion” of Gearbox support firm Lost Boys Interactive was also laid off.

A sizable percentage of the workforce at the creator of the forthcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin video game has been let go. The video game business has been somewhat turbulent over the past year or so. Large employers in the sector have let go of a sizable number of employees, raising serious questions about the industry’s viability. For a variety of reasons, major developers like Bungie, Epic Games, and others have all let go of a large number of staff members.

Reason Behind layoffs

Due to their excessive growth during COVID, some of these businesses have had rounds of layoffs; others have experienced problems with profitability and general financial performance, among other things. Even though Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the fastest-selling PlayStation exclusive and has done quite well in sales, it was rumored a month ago that Sony was considering laying off a sizable number of staff members from Insomniac Games shortly. This might be partially because even “well” selling games these days may not make “enough” money due to the absurdly high costs associated with them.

Fate of The Last Ronin

The creator of The Last Ronin, the much-awaited Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles video game. The Ninja Turtles game, which is based on one of the most acclaimed comics from the IP, is anticipated to be darker and more adult. Many fans have been waiting years for this sort of game. It is anticipated that the game will not launch for several years, and sadly, Black Forest Games has experienced layoffs.