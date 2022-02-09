500 guests attended India’s first Metaverse reception

To avoid the spread of the deadliest coronavirus, a couple of Tamilnadu tied the knot in a unique way. A tech entrepreneur, Abhijeet and Doctor, Sansrati from Bhopal hosted their wedding ceremony in virtual mode. For this, they chose Yug metaverse. This event was formulated and organised by Wavemaker India and matrimony.com. Their reception ceremony was attended by around 500 guests. With the help of a tech-startup TardiVerse, a Hogwarts-themed metaverse was set up for the reception.

The idea of ​​arranging their wedding on a virtual platform came to the mind of the couple when they were planning their wedding and wanted to invite all their foreign friends as well to the holy ceremony but the biggest problem for them in this thing was the COVID-19 protocols. Yug metaverse helped them to turn this thing into a reality. The whole event seemed like a reality, with people roaming around, eating food and even dancing on the dance floor.

Interestingly, an avatar of the late father of the bride also attended the wedding ceremony. Abhijeet and Sanrati sent the invitation for the event in the form of non-fungible tokens or NFTs with digitally added content. Many relatives of the couple posted the pics of the wedding and shared their experiences. Video clips of the events showed that the avatars of Abhijeet and Sansrati were on the stage wearing traditional clothes. All the guests were coming on the stage in turn and blessing the couple.

Maker of Yug Metaverse, Utkarsh Shukla said that Metaverse is quite a new thing for most people and it’s still in a developing phase. People are adopting it slowly. He wants India to lead this technology.

CEO of Wavemaker, South Asia added that marketing on metaverse is a new boost to Digital or Online Marketing. He said that Metaverse has provided us with a great opportunity to shape this outlet.

The couple shared their experiences and said that we didn’t want to ruin our special day because of some restrictions, so we organized the event on Metaverse where there was no limit to the attendees and all our friends from all over the world could join and enjoy.

Overall, we can say that this marriage ceremony was very successful and all the attendees enjoyed the event very much. This event paved the way for more such events. Metaverse is a very new idea that provides a virtual space where everyone’s avatar can move around, walk and participate in eve