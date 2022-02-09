OnePlus Pad to feature a new tablet concentrated OS from Google

It’s really no surprise that OnePlus is developing a tablet known as the OnePlus Pad. While the company hasn’t made any public announcements regarding the new tablet, many reports indicate that it will be released soon. According to the most current 91Mobiles story, OnePlus may release the OnePlus Pad in the first half of this year, and it will arrive with the Android 12L operating system out of the box.

To be honest, any tablet that comes this year sans Android 12L would come as a shock. This operating system was designed specifically for large-screen devices such as foldable phones and tablets.

To be clear, OnePlus is not the only BBK Electronics brand planning to launch a tablet. Realme has already released the Realme Pad, and tablets from Oppo and Vivo are anticipated to be released soon.

Because OnePlus and Oppo are now working together and have integrated their R&D, the prospect of OnePlus rebranding Oppo’s tablet as its own for overseas markets cannot be ruled out.

What else do we know about the OnePlus Pad

As previously said, the OnePlus Pad has been making an appearance on a regular basis for the last year or two. According to the latest information, the tablet might be released in India shortly — one of OnePlus’s most significant markets outside of China.

It has been speculated that the OnePlus Pad would be released alongside the OnePlus 10 range, which is expected to be released in May or June. The tablet is likely to have top features and, due to the Snapdragon 870 SoC, 5G connection. Memory and storage will be up to 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

According to the leaks, the tablet boasts a 120Hz refresh rate display, although we’re not sure if the panel utilized for this table is an LCD or an AMOLED screen. Furthermore, we anticipate that the tablet will feature minimum or uniform bezels at the front, a sleek and basic design, dual speakers, rapid charging, and buttery smooth performance.

The rumor began in December of last year when another report from 91mobiles stated that the OnePlus Pad will be released in the first half of 2022. The suspicion began after OnePlus registered the OnePlus Pad brand in July of last year. As a result, it is predicted that OnePlus’s first tablet will be released shortly.

It should be noted that OnePlus has not released any official information on the tablet as of now. As a result, all of the following speculations should be taken with a grain of salt. However, leaks and rumors have more often than not materialized in the precise final product from a firm, and the OnePlus Pad may be no exception.

Also Read: