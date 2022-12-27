6 Major Wall Street banks post first trillion-dollar decade

The banking sector in the United States is set to make history as the top six Wall Street banks are going to post a trillion-dollar decade for the first time. According to a report by Bloomberg, major banks of Wall Street, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley together made nearly one trillion dollars in profits over the last ten years.

It is important to note that at the beginning of this decade, banks were facing a global out lash for their role in the 2008 global financial crisis. The government of the United States had to give these banks billions of dollars in order to avoid a complete meltdown of the banking sector.

Various scandals and fraud cases also forced these major banks to make compensation and settlement payments in large amounts.

Even though everyone was expecting a slowdown of the banking sector, data compiled by Bloomberg suggests that major Wall Street banks made billions in profit over the years, outpacing several publically traded companies in the United States. Analysts are stating multiple reasons for this dream run by corporate banks.

Following the fiasco created by the 2008 economic collapse, most of the attention was on Wall Street, and profits made by investors and companies. As investors and companies began making huge profits in the stock market, banks started getting portions of the gains. Decisions of former US President Donald Trump, to slash taxes, also helped banks make billions in profit over the years.