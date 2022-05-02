7 Reasons Why Statistics Is Important

Young people give close heed to the major they choose after school graduation. It predisposes their future hugely. It provides them with career paths and one of them is statistics. This academic field is pretty popular and very important. Not all youngsters are able to cope with it effectively.

Besides, you may use online custom writing companies. They have excellent writers who easily tackle all types of assignments in this field. In the meanwhile, we would like to explain why statistics is important for all of us. You may not even realize how useful it is even for people who do not choose it as their major.

You Understand the World

Thanks to statistics, one can understand this world clearly and more precisely. It is necessary to apply descriptive statistics. It comes in the forms of:

Summary statistics;

Charts;

Tables;

These types of statistics evaluate raw data. For example, we have the test scores of 10,000 students in a certain city. By applying any of these methods, we can:

Define the average test score;

Define the standard deviation of those scores;

Visualize the distribution of test scores;

Design a frequency table that helps to comprehend the distribution of all the scores.

It Helps to Define Misleading Data

If you are good at applying statistical methods and analyzing them, you will have no trouble with defining what is right and what is wrong. You will surely know that a certain chart tells lies and misguides people. It is crucial for finding relevant and reliable information.

It Teaches Being Aware of Confounding Variables

One of the main statistical concepts is called confounding variables. When people assess something or someone, they surely leave something out. For example, it is almost impossible to complete a survey even in a small town so that all people answered it.

This issue creates variables that can confound the results of the survey, study, experiment, and so on. You are expected to take them into account as well. Thus, you will be able to assess some different outcomes.

Effective Use of Probability

Statistics also uses “probability”. This field shows the most likely outcomes that may take place in the future. Let’s review one simple example.

The statistic says that 10% of college applicants get accepted to a certain college. Thanks to the theory of probability, one can understand that you have the chance to be accepted to at least one college you apply for.

Understanding of Correlation

Correlation is another popular method in statistics. It provides us with information about the linear association between two variables. The correlation indicator goes from -1 to +1. Their meaning is as follows:

-1 shows a flawlessly negative linear correlation of two variables.

0 indicates shows no linear correlation of two variables.

+1 shows a flawlessly positive linear correlation of two variables.

It Helps to Make Predictions

Statistics is a powerful tool if you know how to apply it correctly. You can assess future odds if you know the results. For example, you may review some historical events to understand the way some phenomena will develop. You may even count the probability of winning in a lottery!

You Can Avoid Overgeneralization

Finally, it helps people to avoid overgeneralization. What does it mean, and when does it happen? For example, one survey involves 100 respondents, where 70% of them are boys and 30% girls. No matter how they answer, you cannot generalize the outcomes because the number of respondents is unequal for both genders. Ideally, a survey should include equal numbers of participants.

