Luxury health club Equinox plans to start accepting crypto payments in New York. Members and new joiners will soon be able to pay their subscription fees with digital currency. They are also going to be the first gym in NYC to enable the crypto payments option. While I do not expect many people to use this option, as a luxury health club, it’s good to see the initiative of offering as many payment methods as possible.

Reports suggest that the company plans to announce the new payment method today. They are going to partner with Bitpay to enable the option. Their membership fees start from $250 a month, which is really high for a gym. However, that didn’t stop their sales from jumping by 122% since Q1 2019 as the effect of COVID faded away.

About Equinox group

Equinox is a part of the Equinox Group, which is a luxury fitness company. They also have many other brands like Equinox Explore, Equinox Media, Equinox Hotels, Precision Run, Blink Fitness, and more. There are almost 300 brands of the group in key cities around the United States, as well as London, Toronto, and Vancouver.

The worldwide headquarters are in New York City, where there are now 35 Equinox Clubs. Equinox is controlled by a consortium of investors that includes Harvey Spevak, Executive Chairman, and Managing Partner, as well as The Related Companies’ Principals.

About Bitpay

BitPay was launched in 2011 with the goal of providing mobile checkout services to businesses that wished to accept bitcoins. BitPay has expanded to 1,100 active merchants by October 2012, including becoming WordPress’s bitcoin merchant. While they started only with BTC, over the years, the company has enabled many other crypto payment options.

They also accept Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Wrapped Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, Ripple, Paxos Standard USD, Gemini US Dollar, and USD Coin right now. In the past two years, Bitpay has seen exceptional growth due to more companies starting to accept crypto.

