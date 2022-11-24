7 Technologies That Will Soon Change Online Gambling

Playing at an online casino is a real adventure because you are surrounded by great animation and design, tailored bonuses, mobile optimization, and other perks. And the industry keeps evolving at a huge speed, so there are always changes to discover whether you are playing at a 7Bit Casino or another modern website. In this article, we want to share the most promising technologies that will help gambling evolve in 2023.

Smart contracts

Smart contracts have reached online gambling and are often used together with blockchain allowing simple and convenient transactions. With the help of smart contracts, players get better security and speed, and can almost forget about scammers and frauds who aim to find breaches and steal the funds on their way from a bank to a casino and vice versa.

Machine learning

Initially used for artificial intelligence, machine learning has already expanded to numerous fields including online gambling. Casinos heavily rely on ensuring the best possible user experience and machine learning knows how to help with it.

Although this technology is still in the development stage, the advantages are already obvious. For example, beginners receive tips and recommendations on how to play and win. Or bettors receive tailored promotions and newsletters in their emails. No unnecessary details, uninteresting games, or casino bonuses that don’t meet your bankroll or payment methods.

More payment processors

Although Visa was launched in 1959 and has stood the test of time, it is often replaced by faster and more flexible payment methods. When making a deposit or withdrawing the winnings, players will have access to top-notch solutions with low fees, native apps, and two-factor authentication. For example, digital wallets, prepaid cards, and crypto. The last, by the way, is thought to bypass debit and credit cards in the nearest future due to 100% anonymity and decentralization.

Better loading and access speed

Another technology that will make online gambling more advanced is Flash and HTML5. If you are old enough, you might remember heavy software that needed to be downloaded to gamble at an online casino. It occupied much space, took time to install, and the quality of the content was rather poor.

But with the latest versions of HTML5 and Flash technology, gambling sites are able to provide the best user experience: instant loading, great design, and absence of time- and space-consuming software. Just open your browser on a laptop or smartphone, and play from any place.

3D slots

Slots are the most popular games at online and land-based casinos and in order to impress players, software developers implement new technologies. For example, 3D. Although there are not many 3D slots at the moment, they are extremely popular. Such games offer more realistic sceneries, the convenience of gameplay, and exclusive features that can’t be found in traditional machines.

Big data

Although big data might not be the most widely discussed technology, in recent years it became the greatest achievement. Big data allows the collection of huge amounts of information and processing it at a big speed. It increases efficiency, cuts costs, offers localized solutions, and allows competition in a rather demanding market. Online casinos use big data to evaluate user behavior and then offer customized solutions for the best experience: favorite games, personalized bonuses, and so on.

Improved cybersecurity

The last technology that makes gambling better is cybersecurity. Unfortunately, the number of cyberattacks is constantly growing and online casinos are a common target. Hackers like stealing money and sensitive information, so gambling sites invest heavily in their top-notch security. With advanced technologies, you almost eliminate the risks of being hacked or tricked out of funds. Plus, you will remain anonymous without fear of being judged for the hobby.

The future seems promising

Machine learning, fast loading, 3D, and big data are only some of the technologies that will change online gambling in the nearest future. And if you are among enthusiasts who can’t imagine their lives without new features, devices, and software, we recommend reading our articles further. They are written by Grace Tennet, a content manager at NZ CasinoHEX, and contain valuable and interesting information about everything related to gambling.