8 Top Online Course Websites to Upskill Your Career

In today’s highly competitive world, skill enhancement is not an option; it is an imperative. That is because most professions keep changing rapidly. Forget what you learnt in college; the skills you thought would take you through your career become outdated in no time!

In this scenario, the one who does not keep upgrading the skills needed for surging ahead in one’s career gets left out. Organizations no longer value employees or jobseekers who do not keep reinventing themselves as and when required, in line with the demands of the industry.

Fortunately, with the initial burgeoning, and subsequent explosion, of the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) medium, today’s learners don’t need to climb mountains or swim oceans to do what their employers require of them. These online learning platforms bring the required and relevant courses right at one’s own fingertips. Upskilling has become that much easier with the advent of this new technology.

So, the next question that needs to be tackled is this: how do I know which the best online course website that understands my needs and help me close my skills gaps and make me competitive and sought-after in the job market?

It is to help you with this decision that we have assembled a small, but effective list of the 8 top online learning platforms to upskill your career. Here we go:

1. Udemy :

Udemy is the proverbial ace in the pack of online learning platforms. One of the reasons for which we say so is that it is among the early starters in this space, which gives it a tremendous headway. This apart, this online platform brings other pluses to the table.

Highlights :

Large number of courses, at a whopping 32,000+

Highly professional and qualified tutors

Partnerships with the industry and with highly reputable educational institutions.

2. LinkedIn Learning

When one starts in a garage and goes on to get acquired by LinkedIn, the world’s largest network of professionals, does one need a stronger introduction? That is Lynda for you. Although its new avatar is called LinkedIn Learning, the former name continues to resonate with its learners.

Highlights :

Hobnobs with several organizations globally

Courses tailored to individual, corporate and academic needs

Known for its versatile range of courses for topics from sciences to soft skills.

3. Skillshare

One has to compliment this online learning platform for one major reason: it is not obsessed with only tech courses. That is one of the best things about Skillshare: it offers a bouquet of courses ranging from animation and entrepreneurship to gaming and culinary skills.

Highlights :

Known for its exclusive pick of tutors, headed by Guy Kawasaki

Project oriented

Subscription based, starting at $10 a month.

SimplivLearning makes to this list of 8 top online courses websites simply because of the terrific surge in its growth. Less than five years into the market, it has already grown to a stage where it rubs shoulders with the best in the industry.

What has brought about such a spurt? Its understanding of the pulse of the market it caters to. SimplivLearning offers every learner anything she looks for. The USP of this platform is that its courses start at an unbelievable $2.99!

Laudable though this fact is, it is not the only thing about SimplivLearning. Its customer support and moneyback policy are absolutely topnotch.

Highlights :

Value for money

Sprawling range of courses, both technical and nontechnical

Industry-leading moneyback policy and customer support.

5. Coursera

Started by two Stanford professors in 2012, Coursera is a user-friendly, reliable platform for online learning. It is one of the better known platforms that has made a deep impact on its large community of learners who hail from student, professional and lay circles.

Highlights :

Unshakable reputation

Partnerships with over 200 educational institutions of high caliber

Taught by industry experts

6. Khan Academy

What started off as a small teaching endeavor within the family, is one of the big names to reckon in the world of online learning. This is Khan Academy for you. Over the years, this nonprofit platform has gone from strength to strength.

Highlights :

Supported by global multinational organizations

Although it teaches on all topics and at all levels, the emphasis is on preps

World renowned faculty.

7. Udacity

As a platform that was designed to equip tech professionals with the extra edge needed for upskilling their knowledge, Udacity is today at the forefront of online learning platforms. It is one of the highly preferred online learning platforms for tech professionals around the world who want to sharpen their toolkit.

Highlights :

Offers purely technology related learning

Offers learning on specific skills and awards nanodegrees for the levels of learning

Has schools of learning under respective disciplines.

8. EdX

We close this blog with a visit to edX. Another of the pioneers in the area, edX has earned a very high level of trust from its community of learners.

Highlights :

Offers certifications under MicroMasters, Professional Certificate, and XSeries programs

Financial assistance for select, expensive programs

Offers six levels of degrees.

This is our selection of the 8 top online course websites to enhance your skills. We hope this will help you take a decision about which of these is ideal for your needs. Wish you the best with your learning and subsequent upskilling!