Google Disables RCS Ads in India Due to Spam

American based tech giants, Google Inc recently came out to announce that the company will be ceasing their RCS advertisements as companies in the country misuse their main purpose due consistent spam content which has dismayed the consumers in the country.

This will be a big upset for both Google and Indian companies that use these ads as India has the largest number of Google customers and disabling a feature for over a billion people is definitely a difficult decision that Google was forced to take.

Rich Communication Services ads (RCS ads) which is a coaction between businesses to increase their short message services (SMS) using new methods and marketing techniques such as end to end encryption.

RCS adverts have gone on to become a very popular method of advertising and marketing in the country with many companies including Samsung and Airtel using them to get their brand services out to hundreds of millions of people all across the nation and billions of people all around the globe.

Just a few weeks ago, Google came out to say that RCS ads the enable android messaging crossed the half a billion of active monthly consumers which is a massive milestone to cross. The company also recently requested for all operating systems (subtle shade thrown to Apple Inc) to be compatible with them so that it would help all parties send their brand out to billions of people all across the globe.

However, even though the concept has been proven to be very successful, Indian businesses have gone to abuse its power and have constantly been sending unsolicited spam adverts to any contact number they can get their hands on which have enraged them.

Many consumers made their complaints public, especially on Twitter and when it became very common for Google to receive the same complaints from the Indian public, they came to the conclusion to ban the feature in the country.

Google even came out to say that the company regards customer satisfaction and customer experience to the higher order and they will ensure that their customers are always satisfied with their services. Once Google came to know that many Indian companies were taking advantage of this feature they went ahead and removed it so that the people in India can continue having a great experience with Google.

This might be a big blow for companies who were using this feature to flood the world of their name now.