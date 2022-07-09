888starz app for Android and iOS (2022)

888 starz India is a young bookmaker, known since 2020. The company operates under a Curacao license and is a De-Fi platform, which saves time on financial transactions. Also users can expect convenient payment methods, a wide list of disciplines and markets, the rupee among the currencies, nice bonuses and a good casino section. All this is also available in a portable format – an application from the bookmaker, which today we will talk about.

Why choose 888starz App?

Let’s start with the advantages of this mobile product:

Available for both Android and iOS;

Hindi language version is available;

Cryptocurrencies are accepted as a means of mutual settlement;

Numerous sports events are available daily.

A small disadvantage is that the 888starz app does not support VISA payment cards. But there are a dozen other financial instruments suitable for Indians.

888starz App Android

No need to look for 888starz apk in Play Market, the product you need does not comply with the policy of this store. But on the site of the bookmaker’s office the program is available, and we suggest you download it according to the step-by-step instructions:

Using the mobile browser of your choice, visit the website; From the home page, you need to go to the section to download the installer. You can either click on the “Mobile application” button in the upper left corner of the screen, or you can scroll down the page, find the “Useful links” area, and then click on “Mobile apps”; On the new page, click on “ 888starz app download “; Next, on your device open the section with the security settings. In it, temporarily remove the ban on the installation of applications from unknown sources; Find the file 888 starz apk in the download folder or just click on the notification of its download. Start the installation process.

As soon as you notice a shortcut to launch on the desktop, you can use the program. But to complete the picture, we advise to look at the list of minimum system requirements:

RAM – 4 GB+;

Disk space: 100 MB+;

Processor speed 1.4 GHz+;

OS version 8.0+.

Most modern devices will easily handle the load of a mobile client.

888starz App iOS

For owners of iOS devices, things are even easier. You can make 888starz download directly from the App Store. Instructions:

Open the 888starz website by choosing any convenient browser;

Scroll down the main page and find the button to go to the section to download the app;

Tap on the iOS icon;

On the page that opens, click on “iOS download app”, after which you will be automatically redirected to the page of the desired product in the App Store;

Download and install the client following the standard procedure.

The minimum system requirements will also please you, because they are more modest than in the case of Android:

RAM – 1 GB+;

Disk space – 80 MB+;

Processor speed – 1.2 GHz+;

OS version – 8.0+.

Obviously, even an outdated iPhone 5 will work for the program.

Mobile version of 888starz

The application has a quality alternative – a mobile (light) version of the site. In other words, you can play directly on the bookmaker’s website by visiting it in your mobile browser. It is important to know that this version does not cut anything, it is just as functional and convenient as the desktop client or the portable program.

Moreover, if you allow the system to remember your login details, you will be logged in automatically every time you visit the office website, which is very convenient. Also, make it clear that you won’t need to download anything, take up memory space, update your software or check your system requirements.

How do I bet in the 888starz App?

888starz India offers many sports to bet on, including cricket, a favorite of bettors across India. The app gives you access to the same full list of disciplines and markets as the website. The betting procedure looks like this:

Open the portable client and log in; Choose cricket or any other sport in the relevant section; Find the needed championship or tournament, and then the event; Choose the optimal outcome and fill in the coupon; Click on “Place Bet” and wait for the bet to be settled.

Payment Methods in 888starz App

The client has more than a dozen payment methods convenient for residents of India. Let’s name some of the most popular ones:

Jeton Wallet;

Sticpay;

NETELLER;

ecoPayz;

Skrill;

Cryptocurrency.

Depending on the service chosen, the minimum deposit amount can range from Rs. 85 to Rs. 850 and the cashout amount from Rs. 400 to Rs. 850. Money is usually withdrawn in no more than 15 minutes, which is a very good indicator.

That concludes our review, we wish you successful gaming through the convenient, reliable and functional 888 starz app!