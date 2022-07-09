In this guide, I am going to outline everything you need to know about How To Become A Werewolf In Skyrim, as well as how to be a Shapeshifter. This guide on becoming a Skyrim Shapeshifter will teach you the steps on how to turn into a shapeshifter in Skyrim. There is only one way to turn into a werewolf in Skyrim, and it is via the companion questline. The first step for everyone who wants to be a werewolf in Skyrim is joining the Companions.

Determined players may also choose to become friends with Skyrim’s Companions, and by doing so, they open up the path of becoming a vampire or werewolf. Becoming a Skyrim werewolf will initiate the “Totems of Hircine” quest, which when completed may give players the ability to call upon two members of a pack, reveals nearby enemies, or increases the strength of a frightful yell. If players choose to become vampires during the companion’s questline, they will lose their ability to turn into werewolves.

There is only one way to get rid of the werewolf bloodline in Skyrim, and it is only made available towards the very end of their main quest. If you wish to be a vampire or vampire lord, then first you must cleanse your werewolf blood.

Complete the Initiation Ritual, and you will be transformed into a werewolf for the very first time. You will then have the ability to turn into a werewolf once per day, which has considerable advantages, but it comes with its own set of drawbacks.

Skyrim does not allow vampires to turn into werewolves, making blood-suckers the only characters that cannot transform. Not even The Voice is enough for some players since Skyrim allows becoming either a vampire or werewolf as well, allowing unique modes of transformation.

Players can become werewolves in Skyrim by acquiring Lycanthropy. Note that curing Lycanthropy in this manner locks you into being a shapeshifter permanently. Anyone who is sick and tired of dealing with those headaches as a werewolf may opt to cure the condition themselves, either by finishing the Companions questline at the end or by finishing the Radiant Purity quest received from talking with Lycanthropy-related individuals.

Complete several Radiant quests for Companions until you receive the “Proving Honour” quest, which will be the first time you get to see the werewolf in action. There is going to be a quest that involves swords, and when you finish that, you will be welcomed into their ranks as furries. The “Proving Honour” quest will let you know about the conditions Farkas is in, and will prompt questions about how being furry feels.

You will be initiated to the Fellowship, but will not immediately become a Werewolf. Players may gain Beast Form The power to shapeshift Beast Form via specific questlines, which allows them to transform into a Werewolf at any time. In the Dawnguard DLC, the Werewolf Skill Tree was added, with perk items increasing your damage, HP, and toughness as a werewolf, as well as increasing howl abilities. As with the Vampire Lord perk accompanying Dawnguard DLC, the werewolves have their own skill tree, too.