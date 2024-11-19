Tamil cinema is abuzz with a heated dispute between two of its biggest stars, Nayanthara and Dhanush. The controversy revolves around the unauthorised use of footage from the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in Nayanthara’s Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale. The issue has escalated into a public feud, with both sides making strong statements, leaving fans and industry experts divided.

What Sparked the Conflict?

Nayanthara and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, have been working on the documentary for two years. It chronicles her personal and professional journey and was released on Netflix on November 18, coinciding with her birthday. However, just days before its premiere, Dhanush, the producer of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, sent a legal notice to the couple.

The notice accused them of using three seconds of behind-the-scenes (BTS) footage from the film without obtaining proper permissions. Dhanush demanded ₹10 crore in damages and insisted on the removal of the footage. This demand came despite claims from Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan that they had reached out multiple times to secure a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the footage, without success.

Nayanthara’s Strong Response

In reaction to the legal notice, Nayanthara wrote an open letter to Dhanush, publicly criticising him. She expressed her disappointment, labelling his actions as a “new low” and accusing him of being unkind and unreasonable.



In her letter, she stated, “It is shocking to receive your legal notice for a mere three-second clip, which was shot on our personal devices and is already available on social media. This speaks volumes about your character. I wish you practised the values you preach on public platforms.”

Nayanthara’s letter also emphasised how pivotal Naanum Rowdy Dhaan was in her career and personal life, as it was during the film’s production that her relationship with Vignesh Shivan began.

The controversy has sparked discussions within the Tamil film industry, with several producers weighing in. National Award-winning producer J Satish Kumar highlighted the ethical and professional dimensions of the issue.

“Dhanush could have given the NOC when Nayanthara and Vignesh requested it. It’s just a three-second clip and not worth this level of conflict. This seems more like an ego clash than a real issue,” he said.

Another producer, speaking anonymously, criticised Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, calling their approach unnecessary and inflammatory. The producer pointed out that the documentary, initially planned as a wedding film, had evolved into a commercial project for Netflix. “This is a business decision for them, so why shouldn’t Dhanush fight for his rights as a producer?” the producer remarked.

Allegations of Double Standards

Adding fuel to the fire, filmmaker SS Kumaran accused Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan of hypocrisy. Kumaran alleged that in 2015, Vignesh had used the title LIC (Life is Colourful) for a film despite Kumaran holding the rights to it.

“They approached me for the title, but I refused. Despite my legal ownership, they used it and renamed it later only after a legal notice and pressure from LIC [Life Insurance Corporation]. This left me in distress,” Kumaran shared. He criticised the couple’s actions, suggesting that their current situation mirrored their own past behaviour.

The Legal Angle

The central issue here lies in copyright law. According to legal experts, the case revolves around whether the footage used in the documentary qualifies as protected content under copyright. Advocate V Sundarraman from the Madras High Court explained that if the clippings were filmed by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan personally, they might have a valid argument.

“This is similar to past cases where ownership of BTS footage was debated. If the footage wasn’t commissioned or created under the producer’s purview, Nayanthara’s claim could hold weight,” he said.

However, Dhanush’s legal team maintains that the rights to all BTS footage from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan belong solely to his production house, Wunderbar Films. The notice from his lawyer demanded the removal of the footage within 24 hours, failing which legal action would be taken.

Fans and Industry Take Sides

As the controversy unfolded, social media erupted with opinions. Fans of both stars rallied behind them, creating a polarising debate. While some supported Nayanthara for standing up to what they saw as an unreasonable demand, others backed Dhanush, arguing that his rights as a producer were being violated.

The matter also highlighted deeper tensions between the two stars, dating back to 2015 during the production of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Industry insiders hinted at unresolved differences, suggesting that the current dispute is the culmination of years of friction.

What’s Next?

While the documentary has been released, the legal battle is far from over. Dhanush’s team is expected to move forward with legal proceedings if the footage is not removed. At the same time, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan remain steadfast, claiming their use of the footage is legitimate.

For now, this clash of titans has become a talking point not just in Tamil cinema but across the country. It raises questions about copyright ethics, professional relationships, and the responsibilities of creative collaborators in the industry.