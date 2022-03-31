A crypto fraudster has been charged for stealing $500,000 from a new cryptocurrency trader in a complex Bitcoin scam. Liakounakos, a 23-year-old scammer, pretended to be a Bitcoin exchanger and stole half a million dollars.

The victim claims he was promised $50,000 in exchange for $500,000 BTC by a scammer he contacted on Telegram. The victim was so taken aback by the offer that he sent the Bitcoins to the seller immediately, expecting the cash equivalent the next day.

Fillippos Liakounakos, a 23-year-old scammer, pretended to be a Bitcoin exchanger and stole half a million dollars in bitcoins. The victim claims that he was promised the cash in exchange for the cryptocurrency $500,000 BTC, plus a $50,000 fee, by a scammer he contacted on Telegram.

A Las Vegas poker player has been arrested for stealing $500,000 worth of Bitcoin from a cryptocurrency trader. Be careful out there. — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) March 30, 2022

The victim was so taken aback by the offer that he sent the Bitcoins to the seller immediately, expecting the cash equivalent the next day. The unsuspecting victim had no idea that the con artist had given him forged documents to avoid getting caught by police. He contacted the imposter the next day to ask for the money, but the person who answered had no knowledge of the transaction since the fraudster simply used his information to scam him.

After finding that he had been the victim of a Bitcoin scam, the trader filed a complaint with the Las Vegas Internet Crime Complaint Center in November 2020. Officials initiated an investigation into the issue after his charges, which included a thorough examination of the Bitcoin transaction.

“I investigated the transaction on the public blockchain and watched the BTC (bitcoin) being moved fast in what is commonly known as “peeling” to mask where the BTC was going,” an investigator said.

The con artist could not be located. After Liakounakos approached the victim again, offering to help him convert $999,900 Bitcoin into cash in exchange for the criminal’s email address, his luck ran out. The victim was informed as quickly as possible.

