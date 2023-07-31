A Crypto mining firm worth $20M is being built in Kyrgyzstan

In a new initiative set to reshape the landscape of cryptocurrency mining, a $20 million Crypto mining firm in Kyrgyzstan is set to be established at a hydropower plant. The project, a collaboration between local authorities and private investors, aims to capitalize on the region’s abundant and sustainable energy resources to power energy-intensive mining operations.

The crypto mining farm is a testament to the growing interest in the region for the digital asset mining industry, which has witnessed a surge in demand in recent years. Hydropower has emerged as an attractive energy source for crypto mining operations due to its renewable and eco-friendly nature, offering a compelling solution to address the environmental concerns associated with traditional mining methods.

Surplus Green Energy to Power Crypto Mining Hardware in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan’s President, Sadyr Japarov, announced this week that he had given his approval for the establishment of a digital asset mining farm at the Kambar-Ata hydroelectric power plant (HPP), with a planned capacity of up to 30 MW.

The construction of this mining facility, dedicated to cryptocurrency mining, is set to cost $20 million, with funding secured from an investor, as confirmed by Kyrgyzstan’s head of state in an interview with the Kabar news agency. Japarov highlighted that all operations at the facility will be fully automated and overseen by power engineers.

Additionally, the president revealed that the Kambar-Ata HPP has been operational since 2010 and has the capacity to generate 120 MW of electricity. However, due to constraints in the electric grid’s capacity, only 90 MW are currently accessible for consumer use.

Unlocking Hidden Potential: Crypto Mining Farm to Eliminate Decades of Energy Losses

Over the past 13 years, this limitation has resulted in a significant loss of 6.816 billion kWh of electricity, valued at approximately 3.275 billion Kyrgyzstani som (equivalent to over $37 million), as stated by Sadyr Japarov. The implementation of the crypto mining farm is expected to rectify this issue, eradicating the losses incurred and making better use of the available energy resources.

In the aftermath of China’s crackdown on the crypto-mining industry two years ago, the region became a magnet for numerous mining enterprises. The neighbouring country, Kazakhstan, experienced an influx of miners that was held responsible for the nation’s escalating power deficit. As a consequence, Kazakhstan enacted a law this year to restrict their electricity consumption.

In the past, Kyrgyzstan took measures to address the issue of illegal mining facilities by shutting them down. Furthermore, in late 2021, the country raised electricity rates for miners in an attempt to regulate the energy-intensive industry.

In 2022, a significant milestone was achieved when Kyrgyzstan introduced a dedicated law that established a legal definition for virtual assets encompassing cryptocurrencies. This law also prohibited crypto payments and introduced taxation on investment gains and mining profits. Additionally, the legislation imposed a registration requirement for mining enterprises, aiming to streamline and formalize the operations of the industry.

Kyrgyzstan’s bold initiative to build a $20 million Crypto mining firm in Kyrgyzstan at the Kambar-Ata hydroelectric power plant marks a significant step towards harnessing sustainable energy for the burgeoning digital asset mining industry. With an abundant supply of renewable hydropower, the project showcases the nation’s commitment to sustainable practices while promoting economic growth and attracting foreign investments.

The move to utilize surplus green energy for mining operations demonstrates a responsible approach to address energy consumption concerns in the crypto space. While the region witnessed an influx of mining enterprises following China’s crackdown, Kyrgyzstan’s regulatory efforts, including shutting down illegal facilities and enacting laws for virtual assets, signify a proactive approach to balance economic opportunities with environmental and regulatory considerations.

Also Read: Pro-XRP Lawyer Accuses SEC for Actions that favour corporate capitalism.

Comments

comments