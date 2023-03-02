A man files a complaint alleging that YouTube has harvested data on UK minors

As the first legal complaint alleging a major internet company has violated the new “age-appropriate design code,” a father has accused YouTube of collecting data on young children.

Child advocacy organization 5Rights employee Duncan McCann filed the AADC complaint with the Information Commissioner’s office (ICO), requesting that the data watchdog force Google to cease collecting children’s data and perhaps impose a punishment of up to 4% of yearly revenue. According to a statement from McCann, “Imagine YouTube as an adult stranger following your child ‘online’ with a virtual clipboard recording everything they do.”

“That is what is happening every day and they are not just doing it with your child. They are doing it with up to 5 million other UK children as well, resulting in an enormous amount of personal information being gathered.”

The main website of YouTube is legally off-limits to users under 13

He further added, “never mind it being against the law, it is a massive, unlicensed, social experiment on our children with uncertain consequences. YouTube should change the design of their platform and delete the data they have been gathering unlawfully from under-13s.”

Although YouTube’s main website is legally off-limits to users under 13, McCann’s lawsuit claims the corporation failed to check that younger users were abiding by the regulations and only accessed the main platform with parental permission.

Although YouTube, including YouTube Kids, was used by 89% of children between the ages of three and 17, only 40% of YouTube users aged three to four exclusively used the Kids app, with the percentage falling even lower for older children, YouTube Kids is a separate app that is available for children under the age of thirteen and has much stricter data processing.

AADC has received support on a global scale

Beeban Kidron, a cross-bench peer and filmmaker who created 5Rights and promoted the establishment of the AADC, stated that she agreed with McCann’s complaint. It is commonly known that data privacy laws are essential to keeping kids safe online. “Data law is not a pick and mix of what elements companies want to adhere to, it is a holistic approach that requires companies to offer children the highest degree of data privacy and in doing so lessen their exposure to harmful experiences and exploitation online.”

The complaint demands the ICO to take into consideration ordering the rollback or deletion of any machine learning system that has been trained on the obtained data in addition to demanding that the data taken from children be erased.

“Over the years, we’ve made investments to protect kids and families, such as launching a dedicated kids app, introducing new data practises for children’s content, and providing more age-appropriate experiences” a YouTube representative said. The AADC, commonly referred to as the “children’s code,” has received support on a global scale. Technology platforms including Instagram, TikTok, and Snap all issued new restrictions concerning kid users of their applications when it took effect in the UK at the end of summer 2021. The California Assembly passed further legislation bringing the AADC into state law in August 2022.