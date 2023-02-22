YouTube Music launches ‘create a radio’ feature

The “Create a radio” option of YouTube Music was extensively launched earlier this month on iOS and Android and is now publicly disclosed yesterday.

Earlier, when users chose a single song from virtually anywhere within the app, YouTube Music would turn that song into a radio.

Just after the current track has finished, the station would begin, with Coming Next indicating what is next in line. As well, you would be able to save that radio as a standard playlist

Create a radio lets you build stations “from the ground up, by combining key music building blocks such as artists and common music descriptors to whether the user wants songs that are new discoveries, or chill songs, for example.” This feature was first spotted in testing at the end of last year.

Explore the Home feed until you arrive at the “Your Music Tuner”, and “Create a radio” cards. You are therefore given the choice to choose up to 30 artists from an indefinite grid. The “Song selection” or “frequency of those artists” is then determined as either Familiar, Blend or Discover.

Last but not least, there are “Filters” for “Pump-up,” “Chilled,” “Upbeat,” “Downbeat,” and “Focus.” When there are “No music to play,” YouTube Music will often indicate that you should try another alternative.

When finished, the new layout will be applied to an “always updating” radio. The chosen artists and qualities are used to name the collection. When you choose more than just a few musicians, it can get difficult.

By selecting “Add to library” next to the play button, users may manually save this radio. In contrast to rival streaming platforms, YouTube Music promotes that this function gives consumers “a lot more control over their music listening experiences.”

About Youtube Music:

A streaming music service called YouTube Music was created by the Google subsidiary YouTube. Users can look for songs and music YouTube videos using genres, playlists, and suggestions thanks to the company’s own layout, which is focused on streaming music.

A subscription tier of the service allows for ad-free playback, background music playback, and music downloads for offline listening.

YouTube Premium members can also take full advantage of these membership features. On December 1, 2020, the platform replaced Google Play Music as the company’s primary streaming music brand.