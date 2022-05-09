A new Freemium Game Brings Cars to the Metaverse

The unique freemium GameFi project Overleague is all set to enter the market this month. The game offers a futuristic car lovers metaverse ecosystem that fits both hardcore gamers and NFT collectors.

Set in the year 2140, car enthusiasts get to enjoy fiery races and high-end engines and collect car parts wrapped in Kubik, encrypted in NFT format for exchange and trading.

The game will be made available globally in the coming weeks, with its online launching event scheduled for May 15. Alongside this special event, Overleague is offering 10,000 Kubik worth $1 million for all participants. The funds will be used to reward the creators of the first car models in the metaverse.

With Overleague, the idea is to provide users with a quality, exciting racing blockchain game where collector’s individualities can be easily expressed in the metaverse.

It is a virtual car racing experience where everyone can join the competition. But it is more than just that. It’s also about sharing your passion as a community.

A Collaborative Effort

The platform building “Overleague – The World of Motors” is none other than Iron Sail, known for its popular titles like My DeFi Pet, the Realm of Mytheria, and the Warzone of Ark Rivals. It is a collective effort to lay the foundation for the metaverse and contribute to the development of the blockchain gaming space to make it more accessible and sustainable for developers while minimizing risk for investors.

By introducing the cars for the Metaverse game, Iron Sail plans to offer the audience an experience far beyond the potential of any plain old blockchain game project.

Iron Sail has partnered with Imba Studios to develop this game. Imba Studios is famous for creating high-quality and enjoyable games in the mobile segment that have achieved over 20 million downloads.

Other partners in this game include SUGA, decentralized interoperable and self-optimized blockchain infrastructure KardiaChain, and Whydah. The Vietnamese metaverse solution entity Whydah recently raised $25 million from the likes of Hashkey, Eternity Ventures, Bitscale, Youbi, Morningstar Ventures, Kardia Ventures, Polkastarter, and more.

This news came shortly after Whydah cooperated with the largest game studios: Topebox,, IMBA Game, Hiker Games, Divmob, 1B Game Studio, and KEIG Studio, to become the world’s leading GameFi platform in the future.

How does it work?

As a freemium game, new players can join the game as either casual players or investors by owning the OVL NFT cars for different purposes. Overleague’s massive generator can generate over 5300 unique cars for all racers.

What makes this project different from others is its game economy. As a Rover in Overleague, you own the metaverse tracks where you get to show off your driving skills and compete with the others to win the competition and earn rewards from races and special events. Besides owning an NFT car, you can also rent for others to race as another method to enrich yourself in Overleague. In case you are a car collector, you not only get to show off, but also earn from your precious metaverse car collection.

To participate in the races, you must have four unique elements, including the Body, Rear, Wheel, and Engine, to make a complete car. But not every NFT is the same, players can choose which type of parts they would like to build a new car with, each with unique stats.

Overleague also has a showroom where players and designers can show off their NFT cars. The Showroom also helps you identify which parts look best for your ride. By doing so, you will get the audience’s appreciation and applause, which will help you gain even more lucrative prizes.

Besides allowing you to participate in exciting adventures in the game, there is also a DEX called the Overleague Marketplace, where users can trade essential NFT game items. The marketplace already supports two popular wallets, MetaMask and Wallet Connect.

OVL NFTs will also be listed on the cross-chain NFT marketplace Agoran using the NFT Dual bridge to help expand the exposure of car collection and even have a crossover of all Iron Sail’s Seven World game projects.