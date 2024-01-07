Pictomancer from Final Fantasy VI will be the second new job in the next “Dawntrail” update for the game, according to director of the Final Fantasy XIV MMORPG Naoki Yoshida, who made this announcement on Sunday during the “Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival” event in Tokyo. The occasion unveiled a fresh video for the position. The new position will be a magical ranged DPS, as was previously hinted at. The work involves fighting with a brush and no mandatory classes. For the task, 80 is the beginning level.

In addition, films teasing new dungeons and locales in the expansion were unveiled throughout the event. While the crew is working toward a release date for “Dawntrail,” Yoshida also mentioned during the event that they are not yet prepared to reveal a specific date. On January 16, the 6.55 patch for the game will be released, containing Part 2 of a new main storyline.

Final Fantasy 14 revealed during the last Fan Festival in Japan that the second new career is the Pictomancer, a class that fans may remember from Final Fantasy 6. The Pictomancer from Final Fantasy 14 paints images of monsters, weapons, and landscapes with their brush weapon before charging it with aether to make the drawings come to life.

Features of Pictomancer Job

While the Pictomancer profession will not be as attack-focused as the Black Mage, it is not a pure support job and lacks a resurrection skill like the Red Mage or Summoner. Instead, it will feature some buffs and party assistance. It will employ a combination of spells with casting times and immediate abilities. In addition to using this new position in the Duty Support system of Final Fantasy 14, Krile also displayed some of their exquisite skills in the Dawntrail teaser.

Final Fantasy 14 announced that the Beastmaster will arrive after the expansion is released, even though Pictomancer is the last normal job to be featured in Dawntrail. This new class may have additional exclusive gameplay aspects, perhaps involving capturing different creatures, but it will be a restricted profession, much like Blue Mage, meaning it cannot be employed in all of the game’s content. It will take some time for players to find out more about this enigmatic position and other planned features when Dawntrail launches.

Other Revelation

On the occasion, new “lifestyle content” for the multi-planet game “Cosmic Exploration” was also unveiled. The event also unveiled the female Hrothgar race, the “final” race in the game. Early April is when the game’s previously confirmed crossover with Final Fantasy XVI will take place.

In the summer of 2024, the “Dawntrail” expansion will open. The logo for “Dawntrail,” like those of other Final Fantasy series games and expansions, was created by Yoshitaka Amano. There will also be an increase in the level cap from Level 90 to Level 100. The graphical change that was previously mentioned will be included in the expansion. “Screen-wide aesthetic appeal” as well as higher-resolution textures and shadows will be improved. The minimum system requirements will be upgraded as a consequence. Support for the PlayStation 4 will not end.