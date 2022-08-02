A new record of more than 72.42 lakh ITRs filed on a single day was set on July 31, 2022, with a total of nearly 5.83 crore ITRs filed for the AY 22-23.

The spike in ITR filing peaked on July 31, 2022, with more than 72.42 lakh ITRs being submitted on that day alone (the deadline for salaried taxpayers and other non-tax audit cases). About 5.83 crore ITRs have been submitted in total for AY 22–23 as of July 31, 2022. The e-filing portal also established further benchmarks on July 31, 2022, including the highest ITR filing rate per second of 570, highest ITR filing rate per minute of 9573, and highest ITR filing rate per hour of 5,17,030, between 5 PM and 6 PM.

The first 1 crore ITRs for AY 22–23 were only submitted on July 7, 2022, demonstrating how much slower the early pace of e-filing was. By July 22, 2022, there had been 2.48 crore ITRs filed, a little increase in the rate. ITR filing increased after the government said there would be no deadline extension, and by July 25, 2022, 3 crore ITRs had been submitted. On July 31, 2022, 72.42 lakh ITRs had been submitted by day’s end, breaking all prior records (maximum being 49 lakh ITRs in 2019). More than 5.13 billion ITRs have been filed in July 2022 alone.

50 percent of the 5.83 billion ITRs submitted for AY 2022–23 are ITR-1 (2.93 crore), 11.5 percent are ITR-2 (67 lakh), 10.9 percent are ITR-3 (63.35 lakh), 26 percent are ITR-4 (1.54 crore), and ITR-5 to 7 are the remaining percentages (5.5 lakh). Around 3.31 crore ITRs—or 58.77 percent of all ITRs filed between July 7, 2022, and July 31, 2022—were submitted between 9 AM and 6 PM. The online ITR form on the portal was used to file more than 47% of these ITRs, and the offline software utilities were used to create the remaining ITRs, which were then submitted.

The Department expresses its appreciation once more for the assistance in prompt compliances and urges all taxpayers to e-verify their ITRs as soon as possible. Additionally, the Department exhorts taxpayers who for any reason missed the deadline to finish filing right away.