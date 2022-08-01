How Much Does A Runescape Membership Cost?

This article will explain why you will need a Runescape Membership, what a membership costs for the game, and what it takes to play old-school RuneScape. New players should try out the game using the free trial method, then buy the subscription afterward. If you wish to support old-school RuneScape, subscriptions can be purchased using real-world funds.

In-game resources can be used to purchase the Old School Bond, which allows players to pay for membership. If you are a free-to-play player and have never been a gamer before, you could receive seven days of membership at no charge.

If you would like to save much more, you would be wise to grab a key for the 292-days of membership, which would set you back to just $45.99. Meanwhile, the 24-day RuneScape membership key will set you back at just $5.99. Anyone who opted into a subscription prior to May 4th will continue to pay the lower, existing prices. Existing active memberships will continue to be charged your current rates, while prices for new memberships beginning on May 4, 2022, will be adjusted. On May 4, 2022, they started changing membership prices for new Members and those that have been Unsubscribed for over 14 days.

The price of a RuneScape subscription will eventually be in line with that of Final Fantasy XIV Online. Those looking to sign up for one of these MMORPGs starting May 4th will need to pay $12.49 per month a $2 increase from its current monthly cost with three-month subscriptions retiring, and 12-month plans seeing price cuts.

Whether playing old-school Runescape or the newer Runescape, subscriptions purchased on one platform will transfer over to the others, no matter how often you jump from one device to another. This depends on where you are located and how many months you purchase in bulk, but a one-month Old School Runescape subscription costs PS6.99 in the UK, or PS8 if you choose to pay via text message.

Similarly, purchasing one year of membership through Premier Club Gold will cost $79.99 USD, up from $69.99 USD before. The redeemable Membership Bond may be traded to another player and sold in the Grand Exchange; however, the Bond will no longer be traded after the trade is completed.

Members will get access to explore the world, which is 3x larger, and there are also features that make your home and ports to go along with the loyalty program for the Runescape. While Jagex-developed favorites are still free to play, there are plenty of goodies that come along with signing up for membership. With our RuneScape Memberships, you are guaranteed to get exclusive Member-Only benefits and content in RuneScape, without having to spend a ton to get it.