In the electric vehicle (EV) space, a new sighting can quickly turn into a whirlwind of excitement and speculation. This was exactly the case when an image surfaced online, purportedly showing the yet-to-be-released Rivian R2 charging beside an R1S at an Adventure Network site. The photo, first posted on Reddit, has Rivian enthusiasts buzzing about the authenticity and details of the vehicle depicted.

Moderator CarterGee of the r/Rivian subreddit engaged with the original poster, leading to a consensus that despite skepticism, the photo is likely genuine. “This humble mod’s opinion is that the photo is not fake. There are multiple other shots of what appears to be a promotional shoot that features the same two vehicles,” CarterGee commented. The debate around the photo’s authenticity underscores the keen interest and scrutiny that new EV models attract.

If we accept the image as a true representation of the R2, several observations can be made. The R2, seen next to a Rivian R1S, reveals notable size differences between the two models. It appears to be as long as the R1S or slightly shorter, suggesting a spacious interior despite its smaller dimensions.

Notably, the R2’s charging port is located on the rear passenger side, deviating from some conventional placements. Unlike the R1S, the R2 lacks chrome on its roofline and sports a distinct wheel design, marking it as a differentiated offering in Rivian’s lineup.

Rivian has already stirred anticipation by announcing a livestream reveal of the R2 on March 7, 2024, at 10 a.m. PST. Further intrigue was added by documents from the Laguna Beach City Council, hinting at a launch event at Rivian’s recently renovated Laguna Beach Movie Theater.

Teaser photos of the R2 have been circulating, reinforcing the silhouette similarity to the R1S while showcasing slightly smaller “stadium headlights” and a more rounded light bar. These teasers have only fueled the speculation and eagerness surrounding the R2’s official unveiling.

The Rivian R2, expected to be named the R2S based on recent teasers, represents a smaller and more affordable electric SUV alternative to the company’s earlier models, the R1T and R1S. Slated for an official debut on March 7, 2024, with reservations opening concurrently, the R2S is poised to make electric mobility more accessible to a broader audience.

The Rivian R2S is anticipated to start at around $40,000, making it a compelling entry point into the electric SUV market, with higher trims possibly reaching $60,000. Under the hood, or rather, under its sleek exterior, the R2S might feature a dual-motor drivetrain akin to the R1S, boasting an estimated 533 horsepower and 610 lb-ft of torque. The R2S is expected to deliver a range of about 300 miles, though the official battery size and detailed performance metrics remain under wraps until the March reveal.

In terms of technology and interior features, the R2S is likely to inherit much from its predecessor, the R1S. A digital instrument cluster, an infotainment touchscreen, and advanced driver-assistance features are expected to come standard. However, questions linger around the integration of Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM, alongside the availability of a second-row climate control display, mirroring the R1S’s layout.

As the unveiling date draws near, the EV community is on the edge of their seats, eager for details on the R2S’s performance, range, battery specifications, and the variety of trims and configurations that will be available.