With events, workshops, and outreach programs aimed at expanding the reach of technology to include all segments of society, the path to Pragyan ’24 has been eventful. Ingenium, a much-anticipated nationwide technical competition, has seen participation from colleges nationwide. This premier event offers young technocrats a stage to exhibit their creativity through innovations and inventions. The focal points for this year’s Ingenium include healthcare, the environment, and Defence Technology. With the initial round of selections already announced, the competition promises to be a thrilling journey to the conclusion. In collaboration with SCIEnT, Sangam is set to host the conclusive stages of Pragyan’s primary hardware hackathon. Aligning with this year’s themes of Healthcare, Environment, and Defence Technology, Sangam has crafted problem statements that will serve as the groundwork for an intense competition. The Pragyan Blog witnessed another successful year, with a myriad of literary pieces covering various themes. The Pragyan Blog served as a hub of knowledge and information, from mathematical wonders to architectural history and advancement to the science behind faith. This edition of the Pragyan Podcast saw enlightening podcasts like “A Med-evil Conversation”, which focussed on the neglect women face in healthcare, and “An Illuminati(ng) Conversation”, which shed light on intriguing conspiracy theories. For the outreach events, Pragyan’s Social Responsibility came up with a venture called Bag Of Delights aimed at improving the atmosphere and environment of children studying in government schools, which has helped benefit hundreds of students. IgNITTe and the technical clubs of NIT Trichy conducted an educational outreach programme called Techids 2.0 on the 4th of November, 2023, which involved over 300 school students having an immersive experience in the world of technology and innovation. Career guidance sessions and a myriad of technological workshops helped instil a great amount of exposure to the young budding students. A 32-hour hackathon, Hack-a-thon, occurred on the 27th of January, 2024, at Virtusa Navalur Campus, Chennai, where participants dealt with problem statements in domains such as Blockchain, Environmental Sustainability and Smart City. On August 23rd, 2023, ISRO marked a historic achievement as it landed on the Moon’s South Pole, making India the first country to do so. Pragyan’s Space Week paid ode to the heroes and minds that worked on this historic feat with a wide array of Guest Lectures and Social Media Posts featuring the likes of Dr. P. Veeramuthuvel, the mission director of the incredible lunar mission. INHOTTS, an engaging and introspective 12-day collection of challenges and cutting-edge competitions, presented by Pragyan ‘24 in collaboration with the Technical Council, which saw the technical clubs of NITT meticulously curate workshops for freshers in numerous technical fields and practices ranging from Software to Consulting. Created with incentives and opportunities to test participants’ cognitive skills with the promise of astonishing cash prizes, the event was a delight for first-year students. Pragyan would not be itself without its plethora of events, which are grouped into seven clusters this time. MANIGMA presents events from the domain of management such as Marketing Hub, Budget Showdown, Beer Factory and Arcadia that will put participants’ business acumen to the test. Start-Up Arena offers aspiring entrepreneurs a unique chance to pitch their ideas to a panel of early-stage investors. BYTEHOC is a strategy coding cluster that will challenge participants in events such as TimeWarp, Code Character, Watch Tower, Tensor Craft, and the coveted Capture the Flag, while ROBOSPIRE is the robotics cluster with events such as Aero Rush, Fist of God, and Submerge. PANDORA’S BOX is an event cluster that includes games such as Friendly Feud, Clique and Clues, and the highly anticipated Pragyan Main Quiz. Though this cluster is perfect for a more casual experience, there is no telling when the competition will heat up. PHRONESIS is a puzzle cluster that offers events such as Bounty Quest, Echoes of Eternity, The Enigma Challenge, and Sherlocked. If you enjoy decrypting codes and cracking riddles, then this is the cluster for you. PIXALETTE offers events such as Blueprint, Digitrix, and Pixel Pirates as part of a UI/UX challenge like no other. Meanwhile worlds collide in the INNOVIX cluster, with events such as Old Town Road, Water Rocketry, Aviatum and Circuitrix that span electrical, aeronautical, automotive, and mechanical engineering. Besides its array of exciting events, Pragyan will also host a series of guest lectures that promises to educate and entertain. With a lineup featuring Nobel Laureate Dr. Richard Robert, Amar Chitra Katha veteran Savio Mascarenhas, writers Shreya Dasgupta and Dr. Radhakrishnan Pillai, the duo of Anuj Dhar and Chandrachur Ghose, the savant Arsh Ali, and ex-FBI agent Scott Augenbaum, you can be sure that there will be insight and inspiration galore. A key component of the Pragyan ’24 experience will be workshops, where industry professionals will lead thought-provoking, practical sessions in certain technology specialisations. Pragyan ‘24 presents a wide variety of workshops catered to diverse fields, with a workshop on CMOS Analog Circuit Design by Texas Instruments, building edge AI applications on the MAX7800X microprocessor by Analog Devices, ethical hacking and cyber security by HT India Labs, and many more by Cybage, Latent View, Upstox, KPMG, Intuit and Autodesk. Additionally, participants will be inspired by displays of leading edge robotics technology at Pragyan ’24. The Bionic Quadrupled Robot, the Multi Humanoid Robot Show, the Gesture Controlled Drone Experience, and the UAV Drone by Garuda Aerospace will display extraordinary technological might. These displays offer a glimpse of what the future may hold as well as the unrealized potential hidden behind apparent barriers that might be broken by creative ingenuity. Pragyan ‘24 also boasts of a marvelous lineup of artists for their infotainment shows. Kashi Fire Crew will be setting the stage ablaze with their Fire Act, while the Light Crew dazzles up the arena with their LED Flow Act. Pragyan ‘24 also features infotainment shows by LED Poi and Aerial Acts India. The final day of Pragyan ‘24 features a musical act by When Chai Meets Toast, a multilingual indie-folk band. Watch Pragyan ’24 to witness the height of intelligence as Sangam and Ingenium come to a thrilling conclusion. As they are assessed by a panel of judges with extensive experience, the most brilliant brains in the country will enthral the audience with their captivating case studies and innovations. Pragyan offers a wide variety of interesting and entertaining activities, so there’s something for everyone. See you all in Pragyan ’24!