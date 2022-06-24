A Plague Tale: Requiem Release Date Revealed

A Plague Tale: Requiem just released a new gameplay trailer featuring the October release date. A Plague Tale Requiems is coming to Xbox Game Pass, and more on Oct. 18, 2022. A Plague Tale Requiems shaping up to be a substantial evolution on A Plague Tale Innocences formula, so make sure you keep checking back for more details before it launches. Here’s everything you need to know about A Plague Tale Requiem.

The game picks up right where A Plague Tale Innocence left off, with Amicia and Hugo. The story progresses as Hugo tries to stay alive while exploring new environments and locations. In a new gameplay trailer, watch Amicia and Hugo make their way through an enormous, red-ocher mine, overrun by soldiers anxious to catch them. New gameplay footage shows the main characters, Amicia and Hugo, being chased by soldiers, whom the duo manages to evade using an array of inventive skills.

The new gameplay trailer gives a different, darker view of Amicia, who seems far more relentless in A Plague Tale Requiem. This trailer highlights the changes that Amicia is going through since her appearance in the first game, seemingly becoming more violent. The new gameplay trailer was 12 minutes long and shared on Focus Entertainments YouTube Channel.

Fans have been treated to several gameplay teasers ever since, featuring glimpses into the games world and familiar characters. You can watch a release date reveal trailer featuring expanded gameplay on YouTube or attached below. While many trailers are light on gameplay elements, the extended gameplay reveal gives a wider scope for what to expect. When you add in that the Focus showcase has now revealed a new gameplay trailer, complete with the announcement of the official release date and a pre-order, things are getting more exciting.

Apart from the Game pass and Xbox, it will be coming on PS5, Switch, and PC, too. We would expect a Switch version of the game would include some cloud streaming, as it looks to be quite graphics-intensive, and it also does not appear a sequel on the way is coming for either the PS4 or Xbox One, making this one a Next-Gen only experience.

The protagonists, Amicia and Hugo, are set to encounter plenty of new characters and confront no shortage of new threats, once again making their way across a plague-ridden, war-torn medieval landscape. There is plenty to be avoided, if you are in the shoes of Hugo and Amicia, brothers-in-orphanage forced against a wall in a world filled with chaos and struggle.

Previously, players experienced the dark story of the young Amicia and her younger brother, Hugo, on an emotional journey through the darkest hours of history. Just when it looked as though we would be left wanting in the rat’s department, in an extended cutscene we witnessed the exhilarating final sequence, where Amicia and Hugo are confronted by an army of rats unlike anything seen before.

Publisher Focus Entertainment has also released details, as well as a standalone trailer, for a collectors edition of the game, which features a necessary statue featuring two regular little children. We are treated to a new interaction between the characters, showing their growing relationships from the first game. The cutscenes from the sequel capture clearly the nature of the relationship between Amicia and Hugo, the way both characters have grown in their ability and strength to fit into the world around them, and the way the world itself has responded to these two. The clip above features an almost continuous dialog between Amicia and her brother Hugo, as they comment on their plight, and there is clear emotional weight in watching these siblings, holding hands, get the physical and mental pounding.