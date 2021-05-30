A single Tweet from CRED CEO kickstarts a flurry of Memes and Jokes on Twitter.

Business rivalry is an age-old tale. And companies sparring on Twitter every once in a while adding to the trending list is nothing surprising either. And recently, the Tweet from CRED CEO, Kunal Shah has proved to be the start-off point of a wave of responses and memes on Twitter, and netizens have another topic to open their boring minds to and engage in lively discussion and debate. Apparently, microanalysis happens not just in literature classes these days, Twitter is a welcome platform for analysis and criticism and even poetic references.

While Kunal Shah was aiming to hit the sarcasm bulls-eye with precision, something went amiss, and as is evident, he has clearly missed the mark. Perhaps, sarcasm requires more creativity and sharp wits than that is required to create kick-ass advertisements that, according to the netizens, are reaping zero rewards, compared to Zerodha, with zero marketing and high profits. Or perhaps, sarcasm has a low reception rate in our country, and the CRED CEO totally misread the signs getting himself into the Twitter tangle that is not going to let go of him very soon. Here is the tweet that was sarcastic in nature, but which opened door to all the more sarcasm and humor. As is customary, one thing leads to another, and there is no stopping that.

Something did miss the mark. Whether it was the tweet or the CRED business model is another question altogether.

My salary is ₹3L/annum. I should have started a discount stock broking company to add more zeros to my salary. Cc: @Nithin0dha — Kunal Shah (@kunalb11) May 30, 2021

In his defense, the CRED CEO did do some damage control. However, looks like nobody is in the mood to give ‘credit’ to his efforts.

Sarcasm is like vaccines. Most Indians are yet to get it. H/tip: @GabbbarSingh — Kunal Shah (@kunalb11) May 30, 2021

Well, that is a handy tip from a user.

In the morning it was Zerodha which was trending and now Cred, both for wrong reasons. Tip to others, I learnt this hard way: If you are tweeting something sarcastic, place some emojis or literally say ‘sarcasm’ in the end of the tweet. Majority of india doesn’t get sarcasm pic.twitter.com/DKoSXmvx3j — abhishek (@abhishek_tri) May 30, 2021

Reality is often hard to stomach. (Makes one think if it is necessary to add the remark ‘sarcastic’ to this.)

Zerodha Profit = ₹1000 Crore

Zerodha Ad Spending = ₹0 CRED Profit = ₹0

CRED Ad spending = ₹1500 Crore per IPL season Cough! Cough! 🤧 — #WearMaskSaveLives 😷 (@SatarkAadmi) May 30, 2021

It takes courage to take things lightly is all that can be said about this.

when cred ceo lightly taking #Zerodha

le public to cred.phle kuch kma le pic.twitter.com/5C2Gn6LkJY — zooby✨ (@zooby_ravan) May 30, 2021

Forget profit generation, the ads did manage to get some job done for crying out loud. At times likes this, it is always better to uphold the ‘glass-half-full mentality.

I have no idea what cred is about only good thing they did is casted rahul dravid in it's ad pic.twitter.com/w4Z3z9tkby — Last Human (@pLastHuman) May 30, 2021

Kunal Shah’s sarcasm missed the mark. But not that of some users who hit right where it hurts.

Sarcasm is like cred points worth. Most users are yet to get it. #Zerodha https://t.co/hwuZ6KCrLq — Pushkar Agnihotri 🥀 (@pushhkarr) May 30, 2021

Should we call this a comedy of errors or a tragedy?