Google’s smart home devices, especially its older Nest speakers and hubs are facing increasing scrutiny from users who say the products are no longer functioning the way they once did. Over the years, these devices gained popularity for making everyday tasks more convenient, from managing lights to streaming music with just a voice command. But now, many long-time users say the experience is falling apart.

Across online communities like Reddit, complaints have become louder and more widespread. What used to be reliable voice assistants are now struggling with basic tasks, frequently misunderstanding commands, responding late, or not responding at all.

Everyday Tasks Are Breaking Down

Users have reported a growing number of issues that make their smart homes feel anything but smart. For instance, something as simple as turning on lights in a specific room or playing music in one area of the house often fails. Instead, devices either ignore the request or execute it incorrectly.

For households that depend on these features—especially those that have fully integrated Google products into their daily routines—the disruptions are more than minor glitches. Nighttime routines, white noise for children, or scheduled lighting adjustments are now being interrupted. Some users say their devices respond inconsistently depending on who in the house is speaking, while others experience playback in unintended rooms or lighting changes in the wrong parts of the home.

One common thread among these complaints is the feeling of unpredictability. Actions that used to happen instantly and correctly are now met with errors or randomness, making users feel like they can’t trust their devices anymore.

From Convenience to Chaos

Beyond unresponsiveness, some devices are misbehaving in ways that leave users scratching their heads. In some cases, asking the speaker to turn off a fan results in turning off every light in the house. Others have experienced issues where a single command meant for one room ends up affecting the entire home.

These bugs are especially frustrating because they erode the original promise of the smart home: ease and automation. Many users invested heavily in Google’s ecosystem, not only buying multiple devices but also customizing routines and linking third-party products to work seamlessly through voice commands. That once-smooth system is now breaking down.

Speculation Mounts Over the Cause

While Google has not issued a public explanation for the growing number of complaints, users are speculating. Some believe the decline in performance could be linked to ongoing updates related to Google’s new Gemini AI assistant, which is slowly being rolled out as a successor to Google Assistant.

Others suspect that this may be a case of older hardware being left behind. As with many tech companies, there are concerns that Google may be subtly encouraging users to upgrade by allowing aging devices to degrade in functionality—a practice commonly referred to as “planned obsolescence.”

There is also talk about how newer features and software enhancements may be too demanding for older devices, resulting in laggy performance or failures that weren’t present before.

No Answers, Just Silence

Despite the growing wave of complaints, Google has remained largely silent. There has been no official communication to acknowledge the problems, offer workarounds, or provide insight into whether a fix is on the way.

This lack of transparency has left users frustrated. Many feel abandoned by a company they trusted to manage their home’s smart infrastructure. The silence is even more deafening considering that these are not isolated cases; the volume and consistency of reports suggest a widespread issue affecting users across different regions and device generations.

As frustrations mount, some users are now exploring alternatives. Online discussions have shifted from troubleshooting to recommending other platforms like Amazon’s Alexa or Apple’s HomeKit. For many, the breakdown in reliability is a wake-up call—and a reason to rethink their investment in Google’s smart home vision.