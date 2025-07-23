The Wikimedia Foundation, which operates Wikipedia, has warned that it might restrict access to its platform in the UK due to concerns over the country’s new online safety laws. In a legal case filed in the High Court, the non-profit organization has challenged the government’s online safety regulations, arguing they could impose harsh restrictions on Wikipedia—despite its role as a public resource and not a social media platform.

The Online Safety Act aims to reduce exposure to harmful and illegal content, particularly for minors, by placing obligations on digital platforms. But Wikimedia believes the legislation’s scope could unintentionally catch Wikipedia in its net, despite the platform’s educational mission and community-driven structure.

Concerns About “Category One” Classification

At the heart of the dispute is the “category one” classification under the Online Safety Act. Platforms with more than seven million UK users, along with features like content recommendations and sharing functions, may be designated as category one services. This label comes with stricter legal obligations, including content moderation, identity verification of contributors, and measures to limit exposure to harmful material.

Wikimedia argues that being included in this category could force Wikipedia to either alter its core model or limit access for users in the UK. One drastic possibility mentioned in court documents is a “quota-based” system, which would cap the number of UK users allowed to access the site in order to remain below the category one threshold.

Such limitations could make Wikipedia less accessible in the UK, potentially blocking or slowing access during peak periods. The foundation warned this could severely disrupt the availability of free encyclopedic information to the British public.

Threat to Wikipedia’s Open Model

Wikimedia has raised particular concern over possible requirements to verify the identities of Wikipedia’s volunteer editors. Unlike traditional platforms, Wikipedia relies on thousands of anonymous contributors from around the world to create and update articles. Requiring identity checks, the foundation argued, would discourage participation and undermine the collaborative nature of the site.

If contributors are driven away due to privacy concerns, articles may become outdated or unchecked for inaccuracies. Wikimedia believes this could lead to a decline in quality and reliability, as fewer volunteers would be willing to engage in editing under restrictive rules.

The foundation also emphasized that Wikipedia is fundamentally different from platforms like Facebook or TikTok, which the law is primarily designed to regulate. It pointed out that while Wikipedia does use limited recommendation tools—such as highlighting new articles for editing—it does not promote user-generated content in the same manner or operate on advertising-driven engagement algorithms.

Dispute Over Ofcom’s Role and the Government’s Defense

While the UK’s digital watchdog, Ofcom, has not yet officially placed Wikipedia under the category one classification, Wikimedia’s legal challenge seeks to prevent this possibility. The foundation accuses the government and Ofcom of creating regulatory uncertainty that threatens to disrupt Wikipedia’s operations in the UK.

Government lawyers have responded by saying Wikimedia’s concerns are speculative. They argue that the final decision about classification lies with Ofcom and has not been made. If Wikipedia meets the threshold for inclusion under the law, they say, it would be appropriate to include it.

The government insists that the legislation is focused on protecting users, especially children, from harmful online content. They believe that any platform with significant user bases and content-sharing features should be held to a common standard of accountability.

Risk of Heavy Penalties

The Online Safety Act includes severe financial penalties for companies that do not comply with its rules. Violations could lead to fines of up to £18 million or 10% of a company’s global revenue. For global platforms like Wikipedia, even the risk of such penalties raises serious concerns.

Wikimedia has made it clear that rather than compromise its principles—especially anonymity and openness—it may be forced to take action to limit UK access. The organization insists it should not be treated as a social media giant and hopes the courts will intervene to provide clarity.