Even though Palworld is still in its early access phase, it appears that players are still discovering new stuff every day after the game’s debut, which was a little over a month ago. Recently, a player discovered a disconcerting feature in the sky of the game, which prompted other players to share some absurd world hypotheses. However, other gamers were left perplexed by a morbid Pal connection that they were unaware might occur.

In any case, it doesn’t appear like the discoveries will end there. A different player has discovered a secret unused chamber that is concealed in a certain area. A Reddit thread featured this place and showed how the player could clip their character through a rocky slope to enter. The player found themselves facing a narrow passageway that led to a large, empty area within.

What do users have to say about the new hidden secret?

Someone wrote about their thought on this and shared it:

“Everyone’s talking about building their base there. I’m going to build a giant ass farm, all plots and hopefully fit some stone/wood generators, provided pathing allows for larger pals.”

Another player mentioned;

“Welp, now I know where I’m building my PvP base.”

Additionally, a commenter noted that if the game ever obtains Ark-like servers that are open to everyone, this would be a “great hiding spot.” However, now that this site has been made public, it might not be as mysterious as it once was. Who knows whether additional places like this will be added on the road, but as of right now, the game’s roadmap indicates that players can anticipate a ton of features and improvements.

About the Game

The future action-adventure, survival, and monster-taming game Palworld was made and released by Pocket Pair, a Japanese company. A vast, open environment called Pals is home to animal-like animals that players must fight and capture in order to use them for base construction, movement, and combat. The Pals can also be assigned to bases by players, in which case they will carry out chores for them automatically. Palworld may be played online with up to 32 people on a single server or alone. Announced in 2021, it debuted in January 2024 via early access on Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Pokémon with guns is the moniker given to the game because of its humorous premise, which revolves around utilizing firearms and arming buddies with them. Other aspects have also drawn attention, such as the use of animals as food or labor in factories and mines. Its gameplay, substance, and satirical premise won its plaudits from most reviewers, but its emphasis on shock comedy and usage of unoriginal designs and mechanics drew criticism.

Palworld became the second-most played game ever on Steam after selling eight million units in its first six days of early access and drawing over two million concurrent users. One of the best-selling PC games as of February 22, 2024, the game has sold over 15 million copies.