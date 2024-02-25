A multimillion-dollar fraud has recently surfaced in Iran, where thousands of individuals have fallen victim to a sophisticated scheme involving heavily discounted Apple iPhones. Kourosh Company, based in Tehran, touted half-price deals on coveted iPhones, leveraging the absence of Apple’s direct business operations in Iran due to US sanctions. The scam, orchestrated by entrepreneur Amir Hossein Sharifian, unraveled after customers, including young enthusiasts enticed by celebrity endorsements, realized the iPhones they paid for never arrived.

Credits: Financial Times

The Kourosh Company’s Deceptive Tactics:

Kourosh Company, founded three years ago, employed deceptive tactics to lure customers into its fraudulent scheme. Offering iPhones at half the market price, approximately $700, the company claimed to cut costs by eliminating intermediaries. The strategy seemed plausible, and Kourosh strategically enlisted high-profile endorsements from Iranian sports figures and celebrities, including national football team goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand and the viral sensation Sadegh “the hornblower.” These endorsements added an air of credibility, convincing many, particularly young consumers dreaming of owning the latest Apple gadget, to fall prey to the scam.

The Scale of the Scam and Potential Profits:

Although the exact amount of money made by the swindle is yet unknown, estimates from the domestic media place it at approximately $35 million. When irate consumers picketed Tehran police headquarters to demand that Kourosh be held accountable, the scope of the operation became evident. Customers paid in advance and then had to wait 45 days for delivery before realising they had been conned by the company when the iPhones never showed up.

The Elusive Culprit: Amir Hossein Sharifian:

The mastermind behind Kourosh, Amir Hossein Sharifian, had fled Iran some months earlier, it was learned as the fury mounted. Although the 27-year-old entrepreneur’s present whereabouts are unknown, Iranian police claim to have located him. The announcement of plans for extradition through Interpol has sparked concerns about the scam’s global ramifications and the difficulties in pursuing cases of this nature beyond national boundaries.

Impact on Iranian Consumers and Apple’s Presence:

The iPhone scam sheds light on the unique challenges Iranian consumers face in obtaining Apple products due to the absence of direct business operations in the country. Apple iPhones, despite their high prices and the hurdles associated with their use in Iran, remain highly coveted. The equivalent of $1 billion worth of iPhones have been imported into Iran over the past 10 months, primarily sourced from other parts of the Middle East and Asia.

Technologically astute Iranians have discovered creative ways to get around Apple’s restrictions, including buying gift cards to access apps and games and creating Apple IDs with foreign addresses. Iran’s need for iPhones, in spite of the dangers and difficulties, emphasises the product’s cultural significance and the extent customers will go to in order to obtain this prized technology.

Government Oversight and Public Outcry:

The Kourosh scam has ignited public outcry, with many Iranians blaming the lack of government oversight for allowing a relatively new company to operate a fraudulent scheme. Questions have been raised about how Kourosh obtained the necessary permits, ran deceptive advertisements, and acquired an electronic trust certificate for its online sales. The case has become a focal point for broader discussions on corruption and governance, with some asserting that the larger issue lies in governmental decision-making, opening avenues for corruption.

Celebrities in the Crosshairs:

The celebrities who endorsed Kourosh are now facing severe public criticism, with calls for them to be held accountable for their role in promoting the fraudulent venture. From national football figures to local celebrities like “the hornblower,” their association with the scam has tainted their public image. This highlights the potential consequences for public figures who lend their influence to businesses without due diligence.

Conclusion:

The Apple iPhone scam orchestrated by Kourosh Company in Iran has not only left thousands of individuals out of pocket but has also exposed systemic issues in governmental oversight and decision-making. The impact reaches beyond financial losses, tarnishing the reputations of celebrities involved and prompting a reevaluation of consumer protection measures. As authorities work towards extraditing Amir Hossein Sharifian, the mastermind behind Kourosh, the incident serves as a cautionary tale about the lengths scammers will go to exploit the fervor surrounding popular and coveted products.