U.S. Senator Mike Lee from Utah has introduced a controversial bill that calls for the complete dismantling of the Federal Reserve system. Known as the “Abolish Act,” the proposed legislation aims to repeal the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, which laid the foundation for the country’s central banking system. The bill also proposes the elimination of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, with a transitional role reserved only for the chairman to oversee the closure and settlement of the system’s remaining obligations.

Senator Lee argued that the Federal Reserve has overstepped its original purpose and now acts more as an economic manipulator than a neutral financial authority. He believes that the Fed’s actions have contributed to inflation, unchecked government spending, and rising public debt. According to him, the time has come to bring the central bank’s activities to an end to protect the long-term financial future of the country. His proposal has found support in the House of Representatives, with Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky co-sponsoring the bill.

Massie has also voiced strong criticism of the Federal Reserve, particularly its role during the COVID-19 pandemic. He claims the Fed created trillions of dollars “out of thin air,” which were then lent to the U.S. Treasury to fund record levels of federal spending. He believes this direct connection between money creation and deficit financing led to a sharp increase in inflation, causing economic pain for ordinary Americans. Both lawmakers have echoed concerns that the Fed has become a tool that enables excessive spending by monetizing debt.

The Federal Reserve, which was established to stabilize the economy, control inflation, and manage employment levels, has come under growing scrutiny in recent years. While it operates independently from direct presidential control, its decisions on interest rates and monetary policy affect every aspect of the economy. Critics say this independence has allowed the Fed to operate without enough accountability, while supporters argue that removing it could lead to dangerous economic consequences.

If Lee’s bill were to pass, the liquidation of Federal Reserve assets would result in the transfer of any remaining value to the U.S. Treasury. This could mark a dramatic shift in how the country handles its monetary policy. Supporters of the move believe that interest rates and money supply should be left entirely to market forces, while many economists warn of instability if the central banking system is dismantled.

Though the bill has sparked debate in political and economic circles, it is unclear how much support it will gain in Congress. The Federal Reserve has been a central part of the U.S. economy for over a century, and any proposal to abolish it will likely face intense opposition. However, the introduction of this legislation shows that questions about the Fed’s role, transparency, and impact on ordinary citizens remain deeply relevant.