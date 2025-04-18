Global cryptocurrency exchange Binance is reportedly working with several governments on setting up strategic Bitcoin reserves and drafting digital asset policies. This development was confirmed by Binance CEO Richard Teng in an interview with the Financial Times on April 17, where he revealed that the company has been approached by numerous governments and sovereign wealth funds seeking help to understand how to manage cryptocurrency reserves.

According to Teng, growing interest from national governments comes in response to the United States’ recent focus on strategic crypto planning. The U.S. government, under former President Donald Trump, signed an executive order to create a national Bitcoin reserve using digital assets seized from criminal and civil cases. Teng stated that compared to other countries, the U.S. is ahead in shaping its approach to Bitcoin and digital asset management. This move by Washington has encouraged other nations to consider similar steps in exploring Bitcoin as a potential part of their financial planning.

Teng did not name the countries currently in talks with Binance, nor did he provide the number of ongoing discussions. However, Binance confirmed that these conversations are happening, while choosing not to disclose details due to confidentiality agreements and ongoing negotiations. Teng said these governments are not just interested in creating digital reserves but are also seeking guidance on how to build regulatory structures that govern cryptocurrency activity within their borders.

While countries like Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan have previously announced partnerships with Binance focused on developing crypto regulations, there has been no public statement from either about establishing national Bitcoin reserves. These partnerships have taken shape as Binance attempts to improve its image after facing regulatory actions in several countries in recent years. The company is also now preparing to set up a global headquarters, a shift from its earlier approach of operating without a fixed location.

Binance’s growing role in shaping how national governments engage with cryptocurrencies reflects a broader change in how Bitcoin is perceived. Once seen largely as a speculative asset, Bitcoin is now being considered for long-term holding by governments as part of financial planning. If more countries move forward with Bitcoin reserves, it could influence global demand and make the digital asset a more stable and accepted part of international finance. Binance’s involvement at this stage puts the company in a stronger position to shape regulatory thinking and the future of crypto policy around the world.