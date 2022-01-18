About Preparation of the Biggest IPO of Indian Market

Harried bankers race the clock in Mumbai’s sleek skyscrapers to appraise a company that hasn’t been valued in decades. In New Delhi, bureaucrats work through the night, despite power outages, to put together an initial public offering to rival any in Asia this year.

In the hinterlands, front-page newspaper advertisements inform over 250 million policyholders about the opportunity to own a piece of a company that is nearly as old as post-independence India.

For nearly two years, India has been preparing for a mammoth task: preparing India’s largest insurer, with nearly $500 billion in assets and a valuation of up to $203 billion, for what could be the country’s largest-ever stock listing. The public offering of Life Insurance Corporation of India, or LIC, has been dubbed “India’s Aramco moment” by some bankers. LIC’s debut, like the Gulf oil giant’s $29.4 billion IPO, will test the depth of the country’s capital markets and the global appetite for its state-owned crown jewel.

It’s far from certain that you’ll be successful. Consultants have been poring over reams of policy documents to come up with LIC’s embedded worth. A key valuation metric with about two months until the planned launch. Global investors, according to bankers, are concerned about the independence of an institution that is frequently called upon to save the teetering bank and state assets. Local investors are skeptical that the 65-year old company will be able to compete with up-and-comers. With a minimum dilution of 5%, LIC could raise as much as $10 billion from an IPO with a knock-out listing. That would make it the world’s third-largest insurance-related incident. More importantly, it would bolster Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image as a market-oriented reformer ahead of crucial state elections, as well as help close a budget deficit.

“If the listing goes through, it could change India’s global image,” said James Beeland Rogers, chairman of Beeland Interests Inc . and Rogers Holdings, who has been investing in emerging markets for decades.

Getting a Glimpse of a Giant In India, LIC is a household name. The Mumbai-based company, which has 2,000 branches, more than 100,000 employees, and 286 million policies, has a presence in almost every part of the country. The sheer size of LIC highlights the difficulties of listing something that is effectively a black box. Because the insurer only publishes its balance sheet once a year. There are no publicly available numbers to determine its embedded value. Which is calculated by combining the current value of future profits with the net value of assets. Executives from Milliman and Ernst & Young in charge of the valuation must sift through stacks of policies to account for variables such as mortalities, morbidities, lapses, and surrenders.

It’s difficult to make comparisons with peers. LIC, which was founded in 1956, is governed by a separate parliamentary act from the rest of the country’s insurance companies. According to a source familiar with the situation, LIC’s property holdings were internally valued at $5.8 billion in March 2020, though it’s unclear whether this was adjusted to current market rates. According to people familiar with the situation, LIC plans to file a draught IPO prospectus in the last week of January. W hich will include the embedded value as well as the number of shares for sale. “The due internal valuation, which is required to be done almost annually by a company of that size. It hasn’t been done,” India’s finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, said in an October interview with Bloomberg. “All of the essentials of keeping valuations in tip-top shape A s well as the efforts required to keep the valued correctly — are being completed right now.” The listing has a March deadline set by Sitharaman. LIC would compete against India’s largest companies, Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. I f investors agree to the government’s $203 billion valuations. The IPO would cover the majority of India’s $23.5 billion asset-sale targets, which is needed to plug the country’s widening budget deficit, which is expected to reach 6.8% this year. Investors are looking for answers.

Another difficulty is persuading foreign investors that LIC will deliver on its promises. According to people familiar with the matter, ten bankers in charge of the listing spoke with almost every large fund that might be interested in buying shares, including GIC Re, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Blackrock Inc., and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

Many of Mumbai’s international investors wanted to know if the listing would give LIC more autonomy from the Indian government. The people said they were initially skeptical, noting that the company has the appearance of a slow-moving arm of the establishment.

When you take away the prestige of delivering what would be India’s largest share sale in an already hot market, the actual earnings from the LIC transaction would be minuscule, according to some of the people.