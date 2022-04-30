Log In Register
According to Interfax, Facebook’s Meta has Filed a Court Appeal in Russia on a Ban on ‘Extremist Activities.’

NIsha Jain
NewsTechTrending

On Friday, the Interfax news agency cited the court’s press office as saying that Meta Platforms Inc has appealed to a Moscow court against a restriction imposed on certain of its activities in Russia owing to “extremism.”
In March, Russia found Meta guilty of “extremist behavior,” but claimed the decision would have no impact on its WhatsApp chat service, instead of focusing on the company’s already-banned Facebook and Instagram social media platforms.

Meta


Source: NDTV Gadget 360

Meta Platforms, Inc., also known as Meta and formerly known as Facebook, Inc. and TheFacebook, Inc., is a Menlo Park, California-based multinational technological company. Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, among other subsidiaries, are all owned by the firm.

 

