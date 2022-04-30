According to Interfax, Facebook’s Meta has Filed a Court Appeal in Russia on a Ban on ‘Extremist Activities.’

On Friday, the Interfax news agency cited the court’s press office as saying that Meta Platforms Inc has appealed to a Moscow court against a restriction imposed on certain of its activities in Russia owing to “extremism.”

In March, Russia found Meta guilty of “extremist behavior,” but claimed the decision would have no impact on its WhatsApp chat service, instead of focusing on the company’s already-banned Facebook and Instagram social media platforms.

Meta Platforms, Inc., also known as Meta and formerly known as Facebook, Inc. and TheFacebook, Inc., is a Menlo Park, California-based multinational technological company. Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, among other subsidiaries, are all owned by the firm.