Residents of three major Chinese cities have started paying their taxes with digital money issued by the country’s central bank. According to local governments, the digital yuan might be utilized to expedite tax-related activities. The Asian Games, which will be held in Hangzhou in September, will be a big litmus test for the e-next CNY.

China’s central bank has expanded its digital currency pilot program to include tax, stamp fee, and social security payments. Residents in three major Chinese cities have begun using the digital yuan, the country’s central bank digital currency (CBDC), to pay taxes, stamp duty, and social security payments (e-CNY).

A number of government institutions in Zhejiang province, which is located just south of Shanghai, are currently executing real-world trial programmes in which individuals pay taxes using digital yuan, according to a domestic news report.

The PBoC and other local governments appear to be looking forward to the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September as the next major litmus test for the digital yuan. Local governments feel the digital yuan might be utilised to simplify tax calculations.

The PBoC has announced plans to expand the digital RMB pilot programme to further Chinese cities, including Guangzhou, Tianjin, and Chongqing, following the success of the pilot program.

One local government has decided to give out 15 million digital yuan (about $2.25 million at time of writing) as a tax subsidy to its citizens during the pandemic to boost consumer spending.

With the bulk of countries still in the research stages of CBDC implementation, these advancements enhance China’s already large lead in building a central bank digital currency for public usage. According to state media, digital yuan transactions in China totaled roughly 87.6 billion yuan by the end of 2021.

According to the BIS’s most recent survey of CBDC development, central banks representing around one-fifth of the world’s population plan to launch a “general purpose CBDC in the next three years.”

The 23-page document is the result of primary consultations with more than 60 monetary authorities in late 2020. Approximately 130,000 inhabitants of Shenzhen’s Futian area will receive a piece of the 15 million digital yuan (e-CNY) in the form of a red envelope via the Chinese social media app WeChat.

The digital RMB airdrop is the government’s most recent attempt to enhance spending in parts of China that have been hardest hurt by the recent COVID-19-related lockdowns. In Chinese and other East Asian traditions, money is usually given out in red packets or envelopes since the color bestows good wishes and luck to the recipient.

