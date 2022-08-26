According to Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Government will Make Sure that 5G Services in India Stay Inexpensive.

IT Minister Vaishnaw said the government plans to deploy 5G services by October 12 and will make sure they are reasonably priced in India. According to Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, she anticipates that 5G services will be available throughout the entire nation.

“We anticipate that 5G will be available across the nation in the next two to three years. We’ll make sure the price stays reasonable. Urban and rural areas are both priorities for the business, according to the Union IT Minister “In a tweet, ANI cited the minister.

According to new Right of Way Rules recently announced by the government, telecom companies will no longer need permission from authorities to build cables or install mobile towers or poles over private properties.

To facilitate the rollout of telecom networks, particularly 5G services, the government has announced rules for using power poles, foot over bridges, etc. for the installation of small mobile radio antennae or laying overhead telecom cables, along with fees.

According to the notification dated August 17, “where the licensee proposes the development of overground telegraph infrastructure over any private property, the licensee shall not require any permit from the appropriate authority.”

The Indian Telegraph Right of Way (Amendment) Rules, 2022, however, state that before erecting a mobile tower or pole over a private building or structure, telecom operators must notify the competent government in writing.

Telecom companies must provide information about the building or structure where the installation of a mobile tower or pole is proposed, as well as a copy of a structural engineer’s certification attesting to the building or structure’s structural safety and authorised by the relevant authority, in their notification to government authorities.

According to the notification, telecom operators utilising street furniture for the installation of small cells must pay Rs 300 per year in urban areas and Rs 150 per year in rural regions per street furniture.

According to the notification, telecom providers would have to pay Rs 100 annually for each street furniture they use to install cable.